‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: What’s Next For Cane?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Cane’s life is incredibly different this year than it was a year ago. Actor Daniel Goddard posted a video on his Instagram account asking fans to give their input on Cane’s future storylines.

Last year, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) were happily married raising their teenage twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Steveson), and Cane’s baby Sam. Then, Lily’s distracted driving led to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and her and Devon’s (Bryton James) unborn baby’s death, and she served a year in prison. During that difficult time, Cane kissed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and an angry Billy (Jason Thompson) told her all the details, which led Lily to ask for a divorce. Although Cane had hoped to save their marriage, especially in the wake of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death, Lily denied him the chance. Cane’s twins also left Genoa City for college.

Currently, Cane and Traci (Beth Maitland) have shared a few special moments, and she finished the novel that had characters based on herself, Cane, and Lily. Traci and Cane made plans for New York City soon.

Fans appear divided about Cane and Traci’s new relationship, and the actor behind Cane asked them to weigh in on his alter-ego’s future. To this end, Goddard went to meet with Y&R‘s head writer, Josh Griffith. Before the meeting, Goddard stopped by to get a haircut, and he shared the results on his Instagram Story.

Fans weighed in on the actor’s video with ideas about Cane’s future. Several admitted that they’d like to see Cane and Traci take things to the next level, while others expressed their desire that Cane moves on to another love interest.

Others expressed their desire that Cane and Lily reunite, but part of the reason they’re apart is because Lily actress Christel Khalil, chose to become a recurring cast membr, so she’s not around as often to have a front burner story to tell with Cane.

Some followers suggested pairings for Cane and Abby (Melissa Ordway) or Cane and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). At least one viewer wanted to see Victoria and Cane explore the unexpected connection they had recently.

“Cane and Victoria affair would be great. Cane finds out that Billy [Jason Thompson] slept with Summer [Hunter King], and Cane exposes this information and sweeps in to mend Victoria’s broken heart,” wrote one fan.

Recently, Goddard also let his followers know that he applied for his United States citizenship, according to The Inquisitr. Stay tuned to find out more about what happens next for Cane in Genoa City.