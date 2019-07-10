Tinsley Mortimer’s Mom Dishes On Her Dating Life After She And Scott Kluth Fail To Get Engaged

Tinsley Mortimer is trying to move on.

Tinsley Mortimer and her mother, Dale Mercer, opened up about the flirting antics of The Real Housewives of New York City cast during a recent taping of the After Show and when producers asked the ladies about Mortimer’s own flirting, Mercer didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

“It sucks!” Mercer proclaimed. “It does.”

In response, Mortimer burst out laughing before asking her mother what she meant by her comment.

“I don’t think you have a style,” Mercer explained.

But Mortimer disagreed and said she definitely had a style. She then admitted that while she acts like a ditzy blonde at times, she also wants her potential suitors to know that she is educated.

While Mercer seemed to have her doubts when it came to Mortimer’s ability to attract a man, Mortimer said that she does “pretty well” getting dates before suggesting it was Mercer’s dating style that sucked.

As for Mortimer’s Real Housewives of New York City co-stars, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, they appeared to be siding with Mercer and recalled a time when they had to all but push Mortimer in front of a man.

According to Mortimer, her mother’s flirting isn’t at all effective but despite that, she often finds herself taking her mother’s love advice, which Mercer was quite amused by.

Mortimer began dating her now ex-boyfriend, Scott Kluth, years ago after being introduced by Carole Radziwill and, as fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, expressed interest in settling down and marrying him. However, despite her efforts, and her visit to a bridal store in the Big Apple, Kluth never proposed and earlier this year, the couple went their separate ways.

At the time of their split, an insider told Us Weekly that while Mortimer was back on the dating scene, she “isn’t locked down at the moment.”

“The breakup with Scott was heartbreaking for her,” the source continued. “All of Tinsley’s friends are trying to set her up with guys, but no one serious yet.”

Months prior, the same outlet revealed that Mortimer and Kluth had called it quits on their relationship due to the distance between them. As fans may recall, Mortimer lives in New York City while Kluth works in Chicago.

“They’ve done this before, these little breaks,” an insider said at the time.

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, starting tomorrow night, July 10, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.