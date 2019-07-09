‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Cailey Fleming Hints That Judith Might Look To Negan As A Father Figure

Cailey Fleming believes that Negan has changed for the better in Season 10.

With Fear the Walking Dead currently screening, fans have been concentrating on those characters rather than their counterparts in the original series. However, Cailey Fleming, who plays Judith in The Walking Dead, recently spoke out about her character’s relationship with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the upcoming tenth season of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Judith has been left with no biological parents in The Walking Dead. She still currently has Michonne (Danai Gurira), who was her father’s girlfriend, but news has emerged that Danai will be leaving the series in Season 10. As a result of this, it will likely place Judith in a position where she will no longer have a parental figure in her life. However, Cailey Fleming suggests that Judith could turn to Negan in Season 10 0f The Walking Dead, possibly even as a parental figure once Michonne leaves the series.

According to Metro, Fleming recently spoke out about Judith at Fan Fest in New Jersey and revealed the character’s motivation for doing so.

Negan was introduced as the antagonist in earlier seasons of The Walking Dead. Using his bat, Lucille, he bludgeoned Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death before taking control of Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group. This group later rose up against Negan and eventually led to his downfall. Since then, Negan has been held captive in a cell at Alexandria.

Over this time, Judith has interacted with Negan and the pair have a special connection. Fleming believes that this connection will strengthen once Michonne leaves The Walking Dead.

“You can see how he has a special bond with Judith,” Cailey said about Negan.

“I think that’s gonna take him places in season 10.”

Fleming also spoke of how much Negan has changed since being held in captivity and that this will continue in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. When asked about whether or not Negan is being truthful in his change of persona, Fleming believes that he is.

“I am hopeful because I believe in him,” she revealed during Fan Fest.

“In the season finale of season 9, you can see all the different sides of him.”

Of course, whether or not Negan has truly changed remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until later this year when Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will air later in 2019. Its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, is currently airing every Sunday night at 9 p.m.