Dorit Kemsley Looks Back On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Readdresses Camille Grammer’s Comments About Her Husband PK

Dorit Kemsley claims Camille Grammer wanted to embarrass and hurt her.

Dorit Kemsley says there were a lot of “ups and downs” during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season.

During a July 8 interview with Extra TV, Kemsley opened up about Season 9, noting that while there was “definitely some betrayal,” she and her co-stars also had “a lot of fun.”

Kemsley joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s seventh season and quickly formed friendship with a number of her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp. Then, during Season 9, Kemsley found herself in the midst of drama with part-time cast member Camille Grammer, who took aim at the finances of her and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, during an episode of the show last month.

“[Camille] wanted to embarrass and hurt and make some digs. That’s what she set out to do and that’s what she did,” Kemsley said of the verbal attack.

When the Extra TV host asked Kemsley about the recent claims made by Grammer, in which she suggested that the women of the show were covering up for Kemsley in her drama with Lisa Vanderpump, Kemsley shut down the idea completely.

“It’s nonsense. None of what she says has any truth to it. That’s the truth,” Kemsley said.

Kemsley chose to re-home a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center in 2018 and later, the animal was discovered at a shelter. Although Vanderpump initially claimed that she wasn’t upset, she was ultimately accused of leaking a negative story about Kemsley, which suggested she had “abandoned” the animal.

Loading...

Although Kemsley acknowledged that she had received an apology from Grammer for her behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she made it clear that when it comes to Grammer’s apologies, they aren’t always symbolic of an impending change.

“With Camille, you’ll get an apology but you never know what’s waiting for you around the corner,” Kemsley explained.

Kemsley and Grammer feuded on and off throughout the ninth season of the show and in the sneak peek clip of the reunion, things between Grammer and Kemsley remain tense, as do things between Grammer and the rest of the cast. In the Bravo TV preview, Grammer is seen yelling at the women before telling Denise Richards to “shut up.”

To see more of Kemsley, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.