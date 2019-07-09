Jaden Smith Launched A Free Vegan Food Truck To Feed The Homeless

The 21-year-old rapper opened the food truck yesterday in Skid Row, an area in downtown Los Angeles with one of the largest populations of homeless people in the U.S.

Jaden Smith, who follows a vegan diet himself, celebrated his birthday by launching the I Love You Restaurant to offer healthy food to those in need.

According the the Los Angeles Times, the 21-year-old entrepreneur, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, opened a popup food truck Monday in Skid Row, an area in downtown L.A. with one of the largest populations of homeless people in the U.S. ⁠— approximately 8,000 people.

“@ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA.”

A video posted on the popup’s Instagram shows people handing out brown paper bags of plant-based food to a long line of people on the sidewalk outside the truck.

The I Love You Restaurant Instagram, which has already gained almost 100,000 followers, also showed that the volunteers were passing out bowls with ingredients such as dark leafy greens, sweet potato, black beans, and grains.

People have taken to praising the young artist’s food truck’s mission, offering to volunteer or inquiring about starting a local branch.

Many famous friends including Yara Shahidi, SZA, Nick Cannon, YG, La La Anthony, Bella Thorne, ASAP Ferg, and Jordin Sparks took to social media to show their support for his venture.

Kevin Hart praised his initiative, writing, “This is so dope…. I love what you are doing man.”

Taraji P. Henson, whose foundation provides mental health support to the black community, wrote on Instagram, “PROUD OF YOU YOUNG MAN.”

Launch of the I Love You Restaurant comes days after Smith released his latest album, “ERYS,” on July 5. The new tracks feature many collaborators, including Tyler, The Creator, ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James, and his younger sister, Willow Smith.

Smith is also gearing up to go on tour as an opener for Tyler, The Creator on his “Igor” tour, which will stop in cities like Miami, Houston, New York, and Atlanta.

This isn’t Smith’s first foray into philanthropy. According to a March report from the Associated Press, the Jaden Smith Foundation worked with First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to donate a pair of mobile water filtration systems to help bring clean water to Flint, Michigan.

Smith is known to be a fan of the gender-fluid style. He has been spotted in traditionally feminine clothes and likes to sit front-row at high-profile fashion shows. In February, he attended Paris Fashion Week with Willow.