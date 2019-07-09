Has Scott Disick Caused A Rift? Sofia Richie Reportedly No Longer Close To Father Or Sister

Sofia Richie keeps up with the Kardashians but not her own family.

Sofia Richie’s family does not approve of her relationship with Scott Disick, 36, reveals Radar Online.

Sofia, 20, has not been seen in public with her famous dad, Lionel, or her sister, Nicole, since March of 2018. The formerly close family last appeared together at Lionel’s Hand and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood.

An insider asserts the family’s fracture is Sofia’s fault. The source also states Lionel and Nicole are disappointed with Sofia’s decision to stay with the much older Scott, who is notorious for his bad boy ways.

“There are just a lot of hurt feelings, because Lionel was really hoping Scott was just a phase in Sofia’s young life. He sees her hurting too because of [Scott’s] relationship with Kourtney and he knows Sofia is very invested in it. Lionel also knows what it’s like to put his kids first,” the insider revealed.

The family may also view Scott’s struggle with addiction to be too much for the 20-year-old to handle. The social media star is credited for Scott’s behavioral change and is said to have helped him through a massive mental breakdown.

Lionel Richie has been vocal about his disapproval since the pair began dating two years ago. Sofia was freshly out of high school.

According to People, the “All Night Long” singer was optimistic Sofia’s relationship with Scott was just a rebellious teenage phase.

“When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know,” Lionel said. “But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

An insider told Hollywood Life Nicole is not a fan of Disick. She reportedly finds the couple’s age difference to be problematic and unhealthy. The source claims the fashion designer pleaded with her younger sister to end the relationship before his children got attached to Sofia.

As stated in Radar Online, the Richies’ concern over the relationship does not deter the model from staying with her beau. In April, insiders claimed Sofia is desperate for Scott to pop the question.

Despite initial hesitation, the Kardashian clan completely approves of the pair. US Weekly reported Kourtney has no problem vacationing with her ex’s new lover. In Cabo, Kourtney and Sofia were seen laughing while sunbathing together.

Scott’s kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, also absolutely love the 20-year-old model.

To keep up on the pair’s relationship, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.