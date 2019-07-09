WWE Rumors: Update On Sasha Banks’ Future

According to Wrestling Inc, there’s fresh speculation that Sasha Banks will make her long-awaited return to WWE television at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

The report stems from an incident that took place on this week’s Monday Night Raw when it was announced that Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a two-on-one handicap match against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The stipulation was chosen by Cross, who won a “Beat The Clock Challenge” over Bayley to decide the terms.

However, during the post-match segment, Cross informed Bayley that she needs to find someone who’ll have her back on Sunday night.

“Here’s some free advice for you,” said Cross. “Go and find a friend of your own. You need someone as loyal and as honest as Alexa Bliss. Someone to really slap some sense into you.”

Naturally, this has led to people thinking that Banks — Bayley’s former tag team partner and long-term ally — will make an appearance at the pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know, Banks and Bayley were WWE’s inaugural Women’s Tag Team champions after winning the straps at this year’s Elimination Chamber. However, the pair dropped the belts to Peyton Royce and Billie Kay a few weeks later at WrestleMania 35, and Banks hasn’t been seen since.

Losing the titles after such a short run allegedly upset Banks so much that she wanted to leave the company. Following the event, WhatCulture, citing Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that the former WWE Women’s champion requested her release from the company.

WWE rejected her request to become a free agent, though, and instead gave her some time off to contemplate her future. With competition heating up from All Elite Wrestling and multiple talents asking to be released from their current deals as a result of having another major outlet to work for, WWE has been doing its utmost to keep hold of its roster members.

However, assuming this latest rumor is true, Banks’ future is still up in the air. It is unknown whether or not she plans on staying with the company long term, or if she’ll follow in Jon Moxley’s footsteps and return to action until her contract expires in the near future.

At the same time, perhaps recent creative developments behind the scenes have inspired Sasha to give the company another chance. If Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are allowed to execute their own ideas for Raw and SmackDown, we might see frustrated superstars start to come around to the new regime.