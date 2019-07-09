Sofia Vergara Flashes Her Toned Middle In A Crop Top On Vacation In Italy

Sofia's flashing her middle in a stunning new snap.

Sofia Vergara is flashing some skin while enjoying a well-deserved vacation with husband, Joe Manganiello, in Italy. The age-defying Modern Family star shared a sweet and sunny photo on her Instagram account on the morning of July 9, where she gave fans a glimpse at her toned middle while rocking a fun crop-top and maxi skirt co-ord set.

The stunning 46-year-old actress put her world-famous curves on display as she soaked up the morning sun in Europe with her man, while enjoying breakfast with a stunning view.

Sofia sported a baggy cropped strapless red and blue top with a lace-up design across the chest. She paired the cropped shirt with a matching long skirt with a mesh design across the hips. The mom of one rocked the fun look as she enjoyed her meal on a balcony overlooking the stunning sights of the Italian coast, which could be seen in the background.

Vergara, who has appeared as Gloria Pritchett in the popular ABC sitcom since it first began a decade ago in 2009, put both her arms out in the sunny photo, as she shot a big smile to the camera. In full vacation mode, the stunning actress rocked a pair of sunglasses while her long brunette hair flowed down her shoulders.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the morning snap to praise the star for showing off her body confidence in the sunshine, though this isn’t the first time Sofia has given her millions of fans a peak at her sunny vacation with her husband.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Vergara flashed even more flesh for her fans as she shared a stunning photo of herself enjoying the Italian sunshine in a white two-piece while out on the water on a yacht.

She has also been posting sweet photos of herself and her husband – who she married back in 2015 – posing together amid the stunning scenery. In one recent Instagram upload, Sofia described their vacation destination as being “the most romantic place in the world.”

But it is not just in their downtime when the couple get to enjoy some time together, as Vergara and Manganiello both worked on the upcoming movie Bottom of the 9th, which the Magic Mike star produced.

“I cast my wife, so we get to act together for the first time, she just had to sleep with the producer,” Joe teased while speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“We were both there at work, which made things a lot easier,” he then continued. “You actually didn’t want to leave. It was so much fun.”