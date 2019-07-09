Cameron Boyce Autopsy Complete, Coroner Holding Results Pending Further Investigation

Late Disney star Cameron Boyce’s autopsy has been completed, reports People Magazine, but the coroner is holding the results pending further investigation into the Descendents star’s death on July 7.

“An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner stated in a press release on Monday. The official release also noted that Boyce was found “unresponsive” in his home in North Hollywood, and that Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

The actor died after reportedly having a seizure in his sleep, said a family spokesperson in an official statement published by People Magazine.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the actor’s family said, confirming his death. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Deadline reported that the late actor was set to appear as a series regular opposite Kathryn Hahn in HBO’s new comedy, Mrs. Fletcher, and had roles in the upcoming American Satan TV spinoff, Paradise City, and the indie film Runt, directed by William Coakley.

Boyce had been a professional actor for 11 years, making his debut at the age of nine in the 2008 horror film Mirrors, starring Kiefer Sutherland. He appeared one year later alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy smash Grown-Ups.

He was best known to fans of The Disney Channel for his roles in the television series Jesse and the Descendents franchise. A representative from The Disney Channel praised the late actor in a statement to Us Weekly.

The statement remarked how talented Boyce was, and how he dreamed of sharing his talent with the world. The statement also noted how caring and thoughtful the actor was for his age, and offered condolences for his family, castmates and fans as they processed their grief at his sudden passing.

The third installment of the franchise, Descendants 3, is set to premiere on August 2 on The Disney Channel. The cast is said to be “in complete shock” over their friend’s death as they ready themselves to do press for the film ahead of its premiere.

People Magazine reported that Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart all reprised their roles for the film, which is the story of the children of famous Disney villains rationalizing whether or not they have inherited the evil traits of their parents. Boyce portrayed Carlos, son of 101 Dalmatians villainess, Cruella DeVille.