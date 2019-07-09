Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘It’s Not Enough’ Being On ‘The View,’ Talks New Projects To ‘NYT’

Whoopi Goldberg alluded in a new interview with The New York Times that it is “not enough” just being the moderator on The View and that is why she is branching out into other projects alongside her daytime talk show duties.

Goldberg has held a seat as the voice of reason on the series since 2007, moderating when discussions between the co-hosts get too heated. She took over the role from former View host Rosie O’Donnell and has since spent the better part of the past 12 years keeping discussions on track and interjecting her own statements on topics that range from politics to romance and family issues.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner was asked by TNYT about the creative fulfillment she gets from doing the show. Goldberg responded, “It’s my job.”

Best known as a comedienne, radio host, and thereafter, a film, television, and stage actress, Goldberg was handpicked by the show’s creator Barbara Walters to “restore some calm and civility to the show while still keeping it provocative” as per a 2007 New York Times feature on her hire.

Today, Goldberg looks for creative fulfillment with projects that take her outside of The View studio, such as writing books, developing THC products that help alleviate menstrual cramps with her business partner Maya Elizabeth, and a clothing line named Dubgee, reported the TNYT article.

"In a way, I am playing a role," Whoopi Goldberg told @david_marchese. "These are not conversations that I’m having with my friends. If they were, we’d be doing it differently." https://t.co/Uc4Six85gu — NYT Magazine (@NYTmag) July 8, 2019

“What you’re asking is ‘Is The View enough?'” said Goldberg to the news outlet. “It’s not. Ten years is a long time, and now I’m starting to do other stuff.”

The moderator has also continued acting, preferring today to take jobs that spark her creatively. But as a day-to-day job, Goldberg told The Times she is still “acting” as moderator of The View, just in a different way.

She noted that she is “playing a role” on the series, noting that some of the conversations she has on the daytime talk show are not those she would have with her closest friends and the topics that she would touch on would be handled differently, in a more in-depth way than the one-hour format of the show allows.

Whoopi Goldberg also surprisingly noted in the interview that she doesn’t watch the show after it airs and didn’t watch before joining its cast but did remark there was “nothing else like it” on television.

The beloved superstar triumphantly returned to her post in March after falling ill in February 2019. Goldberg battled both double pneumonia and sepsis and revealed she was close to death in the weeks following her hospitalization. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Goldberg was unaware of how sick she truly was until her doctor explained the severity of her illness.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.