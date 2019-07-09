Kailyn Lowry Suggests ‘Kid Swap’ Idea For Episode Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 kid-swap edition? That is an idea posed by Kailyn Lowry on Instagram after sharing a photo of her three boys and Leah Messer’s three girls in Hawaii gearing up for a sleep over.

“IT’S A S L E E P O V E R. How do we feel about a kid swap for an episode of @teenmom,” Kailyn wrote with a photo of her kids standing alongside Leah’s kids.

The two moms have been vacationing in Hawaii together. This isn’t the first time that the two friends have gone on a vacation together, but it does appear to be the first time they have taken all the kids along with them. Both women have been sharing plenty of photos on their Instagram stories, documenting their fun times in Hawaii. From the looks of their social media posts, it appears that everyone is having a great time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that after hanging out with Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, she definitely wants to one day have a daughter of her own.

“Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter.”

Kailyn hasn’t been shy in opening up about the fact that she would love to have a daughter one day. After opening up during a YouTube video where she addressed assumptions people make about her, she revealed she had a dream about baby number four.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn explained that, in her dream, she was in the hospital giving birth to baby number four. However, when the baby was born, she had another boy.

Kailyn is the mom of three sons. She shares her oldest son Isaac with her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera. The two co-parent well together and Kailyn was even in attendance at Jo and his wife’s wedding last year. Kail also has a son named Lincoln who she shares with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kail’s youngest son, Lux, is with her on again, off again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Leah, on the other hand, has three daughters. She shares her twin daughter, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex-husband Corey Simms. Leah is also the mom of Addie who she shares with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Both Kailyn and Leah have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. The cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show, but it is unclear if MTV is in Hawaii capturing the vacation.