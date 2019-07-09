‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd And Jenelle Evans Feud On Twitter: ‘Don’t Come For Me’

There was a lot of drama in the Teen Mom world on Monday night, but not just on the new episode of the show. Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans traded blows on Twitter on Monday night according to Pop Culture.

Many of the tweets allegedly made by Jenelle have since been deleted from her timeline, something she seemed to address when she tweeted, “There’s a reason I tweet and delete…”

Pop Culture captured some screenshots of what reportedly went down between the two moms. Reportedly, Jenelle criticized Cheyenne for speaking out in support of recently arrested Amber Portwood.

Cheyenne fired back saying, “[Get] custody of ALL your kids and stay out of court before you talk about me.”

According to the site, Jenelle then clapped back at Cheyenne saying, “Cheyanne should be the last one talking when she has no idea what she’s talking about. Not even a true OG.”

Cheyenne Floyd was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG last year after Farrah Abraham was fired. The original members of the cast have been sharing their lives for a decade on the show, but this is Cheyenne’s second season. Nevertheless, fans have enjoyed getting to know her story and following her journey.

Jenelle’s quips didn’t seem to bother Cheyenne who clapped back, “and you’re fired… soooo?”

Cheyenne finished by saying, “don’t come for me unless you can back it up.. stand up for yourself don’t use your dumb a** husband. I AM NOT THE ONE.”

Jenelle didn’t seem too bothered by Cheyenne’s Tweets, either. After deleting the drama on her timeline, she wondered why she was still a topic of conversation.

“You would think I wouldn’t be the topic of everyone’s conversation since I’m not on #TeenMom anymore, but d**n they keep at it.”

Jenelle Evans shared her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade before being let go from the show back in May. When the show comes back for Season 9B, fans won’t be able to follow the mom of three’s story, but they will be introduced to new cast member Jade Cline who was added to the show from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Meanwhile, the cast of Teen Mom OG has been sharing their lives on the new season of the show which airs Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell.