Billie Eilish Fangirls Over Avril Lavigne: ‘I Love Avril, I Only Love Her’

Billie Eilish is the latest star to appear on YouTube channel Pitchfork’s episode of Over/Under.

The “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker was asked a number of questions, including whether she thinks being homeschooled or wearing high heels is overrated or underrated. But what stood out most was when she was asked about “The Best Damn Thing” chart-topper, Avril Lavigne.

Billie declared that Avril was underrated, and went on to express the love she has for her.

“Avril was everything to me dude, I love Avril. I only love her. There’s nothing else there, just love,” she explained.

“There is almost no other artist like that. Her, Tyler, Gambino, [Justin] Bieber to be honest made me and Lana, probably.”

Eilish also revealed that Lavigne has her number, and texts her from time-to-time.

“[Avril] has my number though and she texts me sometimes, it’s so cool. She’ll be like: ‘Hey babe it’s Avril xo’. Oh my God,” she said, fangirling.

Later this year, Avril will embark on her first tour in five years across North America, per The Inquisitr.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported the legendary Elton John expressing his thoughts on Billie.

“Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often,” the “Are You Ready For Love” icon said.

Born in 2001, Eilish has broken a chart record. Earlier this year, she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, per The Inquisitr. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland and the U.K. Released through Interscope Records, the album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The album’s hit singles — “Bad Guy,” “You Should See Me In A Crown,” “Wish You Were Gay” and “When The Party’s Over” — have helped Eilish gain a huge 48.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. She is currently the fifth most played artist in the world on the app.

Eilish’s success around the world was gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

However, Eilish’s meteoric rise to fame has not come without its problems. Billie recently opened up about speaking with a therapist, and her friends back home betraying her, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Billie Eilish has over 29.8 million followers.