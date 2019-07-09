Haley Renee Walsh Pictures: Mets Slugger Pete Alonso’s Fiancee Gets Viral Attention After Home Run Derby Win

Haley Renee Walsh may be the most famous fiancee in sports right now.

The girlfriend of New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is getting some viral attention after his win in the 2019 Home Run Derby that nearly doubled his salary for the year and added a nice boost for their upcoming nuptials. Pictures of Walsh have spread across the internet as the baseball world gets to know the hard-hitting 24-year-old rookie, who is bringing a ray of light to an otherwise drab season in New York.

Alonso has shared some pictures of Haley Renee Walsh, including a shot he posted to Instagram showing the pair atop the Empire State Building in New York. Haley’s page, which is set to private, has more shots of the pair together, including his rise through the minor leagues before making the Mets 40-man roster to start this season.

As 12Up noted, Haley’s Instagram page shows a number of shots of the two enjoying the Big Apple.

“Renee is a Michigan State graduate, and they appear to have been dating for several years. Alonso himself attended the University of Florida,” the report noted. “Renee’s shared several photos of the young couple out and about in New York, enjoying the scenes while living in the greatest city in the world (yeah we said it).”

Pete Alonso has had no trouble making the jump to the majors after crushing it in Triple-A ball last year, and Walsh has been along for every step of the journey.

Pete has opened up about his relationship in the past, saying that he would use some of the $1 million prize for winning the Home Run Derby to help pay for their wedding. Alonso also donated to a pair of causes near to his heart — the Wounded Warrior Project and Tunnel to Towers, which honors the sacrifice of first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

Loading...

Alonso says he will donate $50,000 from his HRD winnings to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, and another $50,000 to Tunnel to Towers. He also said earlier today he would certainly appreciate the extra funds from winning the Derby to pay for his upcoming wedding. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) July 9, 2019

It’s not clear when exactly Pete Alonso and Haley Renee Walsh will be tying the knot, but the couple have already shared some details with the public. Their wedding registry is listed on The Knot, showing their wish list of items to start their married life together, including a $223 coffee and espresso maker and a Roomba.

Walsh will get another chance to be in the spotlight on Tuesday when Alonso and the NL squad takes on the AL in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. For the season, Alonso already has 30 home runs and is currently batting.280 for the Mets.