‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Episode 6 Features A Hot Air Balloon And Many Viewers Are Not Impressed

Fans are not impressed with the emergence of a hot air balloon in the latest episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

In Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, fans were surprised — and apparently somewhat bewildered — with the appearance of a hot air balloon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Little Prince”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) procure a hot air balloon in order to help their group escape their location. Due to a possible meltdown at the local nuclear power plant, time is of the essence and the group spent most of the episode trying to work out how to get an aircraft to work in order to escape the potential meltdown.

While some characters were getting despondent regarding their possible escape, Charlie noticed that a previous character, Jim (Aaron Stanford), had a hot air balloon in his advertising for his beer. At this point, she and Strand then obtained the hot air balloon and attempted to fly it to the truck stop where everyone else is located in Fear the Walking Dead.

However, following in the footsteps of Strand not being very good at flying things, the balloon crashlanded and Charlie and Strand are now faced with a herd of the infected, including one which appears to be radioactive.

As soon as the hot air balloon appeared in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the matter.

Forbes immediately dubbed the situation as “baffling,” a sentiment that was common among fans of Fear the Walking Dead after the episode aired.

“That was the most embarrassing scene in all of The Walking Dead,” said BringbacktherealFTWD on Twitter.

“We went from the Proctors and a race war on a ranch to a god d*mn hot air balloon. WHO IS GREENLIGHTING THIS CRAP. @AMC_TV turning Fear into a fricking parody.”

“I swear, every time I think Fear The Walking Dead has jumped the shark they find a bigger, dumber shark to jump…,” said verified Twitter user Kyle Grantham.

While many fans were not impressed with the emergence of a hot air balloon, it may be their only hope to escape the area before the nuclear power plant blows. In addition to this, viewers will have to tune in next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out how Strand and Charlie deal with the radioactive zombie before they even have a chance to help rescue the rest of their group.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 14 at 9 p.m. with Episode 7, titled “Still Standing.” The synopsis for this episode is below.