‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Husband Taylor Shares Photos Of Their Kids After Ryan Edwards’ Baby News

Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, shared a sweet photo of his son, Maverick Reed, on Instagram over the weekend.

Just days after Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, announced they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, McKinney posted an image of his and Bookout’s youngest child attending a baseball game. In the photo, Maverick was seen wearing a red baseball hat and Things That Matter T-shirt.

Thing That Matter is the clothing brand owned by the Teen Mom OG couple.

One week prior, McKinney shared a photo of his daughter, Jayde Carter, playing soccer in an orange uniform.

Bookout and McKinney share two children, Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3, and Bookout also shares an older son, 10-year-old Bentley, with Edwards. As fans will recall, Bookout and Edwards were dating when the Teen Mom franchise first began with the launch of 16 & Pregnant but split soon after welcoming their son.

Years after their split, Bookout moved on with McKinney while Edwards moved on with Standifer, who he married in 2017.

Edwards and Standifer share one child together, son Jagger Ryan, who was born in October of last year during a time when Edwards was attempting to cope with his addiction struggles in rehab. Edwards then spent a few more months away from his second son as he served a three-month stint in jail after violating his probation.

Earlier this month, Standifer announced her and Edwards’ exciting baby news on Instagram, revealing that their first daughter would arrive sometime in January 2020.

In May of this year, Bookout opened up about her relationship with Edwards and Standifer during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, revealing that she simply has no relationship with her former boyfriend and his wife.

“It’s not negative. It’s not a bad relationship, there’s just really not one,” Bookout told the magazine, adding that she hadn’t see Edwards since his release from jail in April.

Bookout then said that she and her family have decided to be open and honest with Bentley about his father’s struggles because if they don’t, someone else likely will.

“People are talking about it at home. So I definitely don’t want him going to school and some kid saying, ‘Oh so-and-so told me’ or ‘my mom showed me’ or ‘I saw this,'” she explained.

To see more of Bookout, McKinney, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.