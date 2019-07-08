Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Are Reportedly Still ‘Going Strong’ Despite Recent Rumors

The couple appears to be very much in love, despite recent rumors.

Despite recent photos surfacing of the couple looking absolutely miserable on their Portofino vacay, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are still very much in love, reports Radar Online. Unlike the beginning of their trip, the pair appeared carefree and cozy as they spent the day shopping.

The couple, who have been dating since 2014, held hands while strolling the sun-kissed streets of Italy. The lovers looked European-chic. Kris, 63, wore a figure-flattering animal print dress and Corey, 38, looked dapper in a relaxed white linen button down and a wide brim hat.

The pair happily went to a restaurant. Later, they boarded a yacht, cuddling while taking in a romantic view.

“[They are] going strong… Corey is a rock [to Kris] and is the reason she keeps it together. He loves her, and the family loves him for loving her and them,” a source told Radar Online.

The momager is equally protective of her man.

In a 2018 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Khloe, Kim, and Kanye expressed frustration over Corey having his guard up and questioned the relationship. The 63-year-old was upset over the criticism.

“Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life,” responded Kris.

Despite the spat, Corey is now viewed as a member of the Kardashian clan. Kanye West even mentions him in the song, “All Mine,” rapping “Sometimes, you gotta bag the boss up/I call that taking Corey Gambles.”

This wasn’t the first time the famous family took issue with the couple’s relationship.

According to People, Kris’s kids had previously felt the couple’s age difference was “creepy.”

Loading...

Kris seems to wholeheartedly disagree. In 2017, the reality star told Ellen DeGeneres she doesn’t believe dating someone 25 years her junior to be a big deal. However, she revealed she probably would never get married again, citing her two very public divorces as a reason.

Despite her insistence she will never walk down the aisle again, the Kardashian matriarch raised eyebrows with the massive diamond ring she wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Kris has not responded to rumors of whether or not Corey popped the question.

To stay up to date with Kris and Corey’s romance, be sure to watch next season of KUWTK.