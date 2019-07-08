Jasmine Tookes Takes The Wheel While In Kenya, Asks ‘Who Wants To Go On A Safari?’ On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has been on quite the adventure lately. First she spent some time in her native country, Brazil, where she shared a few selfies as well as playful shots with other models on the trip. Then, she shared a few pictures from her next destination, Istanbul, Turkey as well as from the Great Pyramids in Egypt. Now, it seems that the beauty has jetted over to Kenya as the next stop in her travels.

Tookes didn’t come to the country in Africa simply to lay by the pool. She’s been making the most of the unique opportunities available, and going on tours to see the wildlife. Just two days ago, Tookes shared a picture of the breathtaking sunrise taken at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Today, she shared a shot of herself behind the wheel of a car, and the location on the post indicated that she was at the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

For her outing, Tookes opted for a more casual outfit. She has her hair pulled up in a ponytail in the photo, textured and slightly wind-blown, and has a headband to keep any stray hairs from getting in her eyes and blocking the view of any potential sights. She’s rocking some simple black pants, a plain white tee, and a plaid patterned button-down shirt that she’s wearing open and loose. The look is different than her normal glamorous vibe, but she still looked absolutely gorgeous in the shot.

Her fans loved the photo, which received over 66,000 likes within just a day.

Though Tookes is alone in the photo, one commenter said “incredible picture. Today was a dream come true,” indicating that Tookes likely went on her adventure with a few other people.

A few of her followers who are originally from Kenya were pleased to see Tookes spending some time in the country, and one commented “enjoy my beautiful country” on her post.

Another follower who had visited the same destination raved about it in her comment, saying “Masai Mara is so beautiful! And of course all the animals.”

While there are no creatures pictured in the photo, Tookes replied with an affirmative to a question about whether she saw the ‘big 5.’ So, it seems that the safari ended up being fruitful for the adventurous traveler.

However, fans who want to see a bit more about her Kenyan adventure simply need to check out her Instagram story highlights. In her stories, she has snippets of the drive to the lodge where she’s staying, videos of her stunning face, an inside peek at her accommodations and much more.