‘Descendants 3’ Cast ‘In Complete Shock’ As They Prepare To Do Press Following Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

The Disney Channel stars are reportedly 'leaning on one another' as they grapple with an unimaginable loss.

The cast members of Cameron Boyce’s final Disney Channel movie, Descendants 3, are reportedly “leaning on each other” in the days following his shocking death at age 20. Boyce died in his sleep over the weekend after suffering a seizure caused by a medical condition he was being treated for.

A source close to the Descendants cast told E! News that Boyce’s Descendants 3 co-stars are in “complete shock” over the young actor’s death as they try to make sense of this tragic loss just as they were to reunite to embark on a press tour for the third movie in the Disney Channel franchise.

“The cast is in complete shock. They were getting ready for Descendants 3 press and had really been looking forward to being together again.”

The insider explained that the cast of the Disney Channel films are all close friends off-camera and are taking the news of Cameron’s death very hard.

“The cast is incredibly close and this is such a devastating loss. They’ve all been texting since they got the news. It’s going to take a long process to heal. For now, they’re all leaning on each other to get through it and sending their love to his family.”

A second source told People that the cast of the Descendants franchise “had a strong bond and this is unimaginable.”

Broken to the core. Rest in peace Cameron Boyce. https://t.co/kxbTAiAPYD pic.twitter.com/uCeClayTDr — E! News (@enews) July 7, 2019

Cameron Boyce played Carlos, the son of villainess Cruella De Vil (played by Wendy Raquel Robinson) in the Descendants films. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and BooBoo Stewart all reprised their roles for the upcoming third installment of the story about the children of iconic Disney villains.

After Cameron Boyce’s death was announced, Descendants director and choreographer Kenny Ortega said “his talent was immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing.”

While the core members of the Descendants cast— Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and BooBoo Stewart—have not posted to social media since Cameron Boyce’s death, several other cast members from the film have spoken out about their shocking loss.

China Ann McClain, who plays Uma, daughter of Ursula in Descendants 3, posted a video response to Cameron Boyce’s death, which you can see below. The actress broke down as she said she feels “numb” and “empty” after her co-star’s sudden passing.

In addition, Cameron Boyce’s co-stars Brenna D’Amico (Jane, daughter of Fairy Godmother), Sarah Jeffrey (Princess Audrey, daughter of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip), Anna Cathcart (Dizzy Tremaine), Dan Payne (King Beast) and more stars from the Descendants franchise paid tribute to him on social media.

You can see some of the heartbreaking tributes to Cameron Boyce below.

Loading...

There is no word on the status of the Descendants 3 press tour as the cast mourns the loss of Cameron Boyce.

Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.