‘Descendants 3’ Cast ‘In Complete Shock’ As They Prepare To Do Press Following Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

The cast members of Cameron Boyce’s final Disney Channel movie, Descendants 3, are reportedly “leaning on each other” in the days following his shocking death at age 20. Boyce died in his sleep over the weekend after suffering a seizure caused by a medical condition he was being treated for.
A source close to the Descendants cast told E! News that Boyce’s Descendants 3 co-stars are in “complete shock” over the young actor’s death as they try to make sense of this tragic loss just as they were to reunite to embark on a press tour for the third movie in the Disney Channel franchise.
“The cast is in complete shock. They were getting ready for Descendants 3 press and had really been looking forward to being together again.”
The insider explained that the cast of the Disney Channel films are all close friends off-camera and are taking the news of Cameron’s death very hard.
“The cast is incredibly close and this is such a devastating loss. They’ve all been texting since they got the news. It’s going to take a long process to heal. For now, they’re all leaning on each other to get through it and sending their love to his family.”
A second source told People that the cast of the Descendants franchise “had a strong bond and this is unimaginable.”
Broken to the core. Rest in peace Cameron Boyce. https://t.co/kxbTAiAPYD pic.twitter.com/uCeClayTDr
— E! News (@enews) July 7, 2019
Cameron Boyce played Carlos, the son of villainess Cruella De Vil (played by Wendy Raquel Robinson) in the Descendants films. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and BooBoo Stewart all reprised their roles for the upcoming third installment of the story about the children of iconic Disney villains.
After Cameron Boyce’s death was announced, Descendants director and choreographer Kenny Ortega said “his talent was immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing.”
While the core members of the Descendants cast— Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, and BooBoo Stewart—have not posted to social media since Cameron Boyce’s death, several other cast members from the film have spoken out about their shocking loss.
China Ann McClain, who plays Uma, daughter of Ursula in Descendants 3, posted a video response to Cameron Boyce’s death, which you can see below. The actress broke down as she said she feels “numb” and “empty” after her co-star’s sudden passing.
In addition, Cameron Boyce’s co-stars Brenna D’Amico (Jane, daughter of Fairy Godmother), Sarah Jeffrey (Princess Audrey, daughter of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip), Anna Cathcart (Dizzy Tremaine), Dan Payne (King Beast) and more stars from the Descendants franchise paid tribute to him on social media.
You can see some of the heartbreaking tributes to Cameron Boyce below.
View this post on Instagram
I am still and will forever be struggling to understand how this is really possible. I remember sitting beside you at dinner three years ago, wide eyed and in disbelief I was even in the same room as you. Thank you for your kindness and your light and thank you for being someone I could look up to as an actor and as a person. Cameron, you will forever be in our hearts♥️
View this post on Instagram
Cameron, you were a magnetic superstar with an amazing blend of crazy energy and blissful zen. Your many talents were undeniably brilliant and often awe inspiring. You were so kind and generous to me and my family. I don’t know that I ever saw you without a beautiful smile on your face. I am honored to have known you and to have worked with you. Rest In Peace. You will be missed.
View this post on Instagram
My dearest Cameron…my forever Carlos❤️I’m at a total loss of words, my heart is aching, praying for your precious family, I love you Victor! You came into my life for: A Reason: To shine light and laughter in dark and hidden spaces-Thank you Cameron! A Season: we had so much fun creating magic on the set and at @amazinggraceconservatory A Lifetime…precious memories that I will cherish forever! Iconic characters tethered together forever! Wow, everyday is a present, a gift from God! Today I Celebrate your life, legacy and love you brought to the world Cameron! I will never forget your infectious smile and how you made me feel, I’m so thankful our lives intersected! You are #Amazing❤️❤️????????❤️ #RestWellMySon
There is no word on the status of the Descendants 3 press tour as the cast mourns the loss of Cameron Boyce.
Descendants 3 premieres Aug. 2 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.