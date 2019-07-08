‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Is Supporting Vicki Gunvalson After Her Demotion, Despite Their Past Feuds

Tamra Judge hopes Vicki Gunvalson will remain on the show for years to come.

How is Tamra Judge coping with Vicki Gunvalson’s demotion from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

While the two women have been faced with major ups and downs in their friendship in the years since Judge was added to the Bravo TV reality series for its third season, a source told Hollywood Life that Judge has been quite supportive of Gunvalson after her role on the show was reduced and is actually one of her best friends.

“Tamra really doesn’t know how she’ll handle Vicki not being a full-time cast member on ‘RHOC,'” the source reveled on July 6. “Tamra knows Vicki will be just fine no matter what and has a full plate with her business, kids, grandkids, and planning her wedding with Steve.”

In April of this year, after it was first rumored that Gunvalson would be demoted for Season 14, her boyfriend of three years, Steve Lodge, proposed. Then, a short time later, Gunvalson celebrated her engagement with her co-stars, including Judge, with a ho-down themed bash that appeared to be filmed for the show. However, despite her big news, Gunvalson was unable to secure a full-time role on the show.

According to Hollywood Life‘s source, Gunvalson’s reduced role on The Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t had any impact on her friendship with Judge. In fact, they’ve been spending a ton of time with one another both on-camera and off.

Although Gunvalson and Judge’s friendship will remain the same, the insider went on to say that it will be a bit different on the show now that Gunvalson isn’t filming as much as she once was.

“They have been through so much together on the show that it will definitely take some getting used to without her sidekick there all the time. Tamra is completely supporting Vicki throughout this entire transition and loves her no matter what,” the insider added.

Gunvalson has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show first began airing in 2006 and when it comes to the future, Judge hopes she will continue to appear on the show in one role or another as the series continues. Last week, after Gunvalson confirmed she would be taking on a lesser role for Season 14, Judge left her a comment in which she said she would never let her leave.

Judge, Gunvalson, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.