‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Quietly Defends Co-Star Amber Portwood After Her Recent Arrest

Last week, Teen Mom OG fans were shocked to learn that Amber Portwood had been arrested. Following the incident, some of her co-stars spoke out about the arrest including former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle didn’t exactly speak out in support of the mom of two. Following that, Cheyenne Floyd spoke out in support of Amber and Maci quietly retweeted Cheyenne’s sentiments.

Cheyenne wrote on Twitter, “Jenelle should be the last person ‘throwing shade’ … hate when people kick a person when their down.”

According to a report from Monsters and Critics, following that, Maci retweeted the tweet to her own timeline, but she did not add anything to it. In fact, the mom of three typically stays quiet when it comes to the drama surrounding the show, but she also retweeted another of Cheyenne’s tweets as well.

“I stay out of everyone’s drama but I am sorry that irritated me.. anyway back to positive vibes,” Cheyenne continued.

It is rare for Maci to speak out, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she spoke out last month after an episode of Teen Mom OG and slammed the show for not “accurately portraying” her story.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG.”

Both Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood were introduced to audiences on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. Both women appeared on the first season of the show where they found out they were pregnant with their first children. They have both been sharing their lives on Teen Mom OG for a decade although both moms have very different story lines.

Amber’s recent arrest wasn’t her first run in with the law, though. After her life spiraled downward, she spent 17 months in prison before being released. Following her release, she worked hard to turn her life around. She started dating her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in 2017 and they welcomed their first child together in May 2018.

Amber’s most recent arrest was for domestic battery. This morning it was reported by Pop Culture that the reality show star had been released from jail, but that it was not her boyfriend who bailed her out.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout.