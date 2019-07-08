Maren Morris Claps Back At Troll Who Told Her To Take Her ‘Liberal, Feminist Crap And Leave Country Music’

Five months ago, Maren Morris released the music video for her single “Girl,” which is taken from the album that goes by the same name. The video has racked up over 7.6 million views on YouTube and over 34 million plays on Spotify.

Despite the songs statistics proving it to be a popular track, one Twitter user took the time to directly tweet Morris their thoughts on the music video with harsh and personal criticism.

“Dear @MarenMorris, why don’t you take your liberal, feminist crap and leave country music! Your newest video for ‘Girl’ is disgusting and as a woman, I actually find it totally demeaning and out of line. How dare you act like you represent women who listen to country music,” they tweeted the “My Church” hitmaker.

It didn’t take long until Maren saw the tweet and clapped back, bluntly.

“Hate to break it to you, Bailey, but she’s here for the long haul to make more ‘disgusting’ music videos about self-acceptance and mental care. Gross!” she quote-tweeted the troll.

Her reply was met with over 17,000 likes and 1,200 re-tweets from users who were in favor of Maren.

“How DARE you represent us all with music about loving yourself! Truly disgusting,” one user replied, joking in their tweet.

“TAKE HER TO CHURCH, SIS,” another replied to her tweet.

Recently, Morris posed topless for Playboy Magazine, which The Inquisitr reported. In the interview, she got candid about oral sex and told readers that you should dump someone if they aren’t willing to go “down” on you regularly, per The Inquisitr.

In 2016, she released her major label debut studio album, Hero, which peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and topped the U.S. Country album chart. The album sparked three hit singles in the U.S. — “My Church,” “80s Mercedes,” and “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Maren featured on the track “Seeing Blind,” which appeared on Niall Horan’s debut album, Flickr.

Last year, she released a huge hit with Zedd and Grey titled “The Middle.” The single peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the U.S. Pop chart. It was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In March, she released her second major label studio album, GIRL, which has so far peaked at No. 4 in the U.S.

