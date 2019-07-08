Shawn Mendes Got Asked About Dating Camila Cabello In New Video – See His Reaction

Shawn was asked if he's dating Camila after the couple were spotted getting very cozy.

Shawn Mendes was recently asked about his rumored romance with Camila Cabello, and his reaction will probably leave fans scratching their heads. Amid recent speculation that the longtime friends have been getting romantic after several years of friendship, one fan decided to take matters into their own hands during a recent low-key question and answer session with the singer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 5.

As reported by E! News, the bold follower didn’t mince words when it came to trying to find out the truth about Shawn and Camila, bluntly asking the Canadian popstar if the two of them are dating.

“Are you dating Camila?” they asked, before then adding, “And if not, will you go out with me?”

In response to the question, Mendes pretty firmly shook his head and appeared to say no, though it’s not clear if he was denying the fan’s proposition of a date or if he was flat out denying he’s getting romantic with the former Fifth Harmony star.

He then added, “That was the best setup to ‘Will you go out with me’ I’ve ever heard,” before saying, “I won’t, but I don’t know you.”

“That’s why. Get to know me first,” he added.

But while Mendes played pretty coy when asked directly about Cabello, the duo has been spotted all over each other. Just last week they were seen getting close and holding hands, per The Inquisitr.

Cosmopolitan shared new photos of the duo showing off what appeared to be some serious PDA while out and about together more recently, even holding hands and hugging one another while walking the streets.

The latest round of dating speculation comes shortly after Camila called it quits with her boyfriend, dating coach Matthew Hussey, and she and Shawn dropped their latest collaboration, “Senorita.”

The two have long been plagued by dating rumors after being friends for several years, but have always denied reports there is anything romantic going on.

Despite fans of the duo – who have given them the couple nickname Shawmila – urging them to get together, both have always shut down claims that they are anything more than just friends, after the romance rumors hit fever pitch back in 2016.

Loading...

The Inquisitr reported at the time that Camila put a lid on the romance reports, but told Seventeen at Canada’s Much Music Video Awards that all the speculation doesn’t really bother her because they’re such good friends.

“Making music with your friends is the best and we’ve had so much fun working together,” Cabello told the site, referring to their first single together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” adding, “When it comes to Shawn the speculation doesn’t really bother me because we’re just really great friends.”

However, as The Inquisitr also previously reported, Mendes did once appear to confirm that he and the “Havana” singer have been intimate in the past after being asked if she was a “good kisser” during a British radio interview.