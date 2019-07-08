Duggar Family Slammed On Social Media For Slipping Controversial Photo In Home Listing

The Duggar family has been taken to task once again, this time for a photo inserted in a home listing for a property the family has for sale in their home state of Arkansas.

Listed for $1.65 million, the property has with gorgeous vistas, four spacious kitchens, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms on almost three acres and is stunning. The slideshow of the property shows off the mansion, originally constructed in 1969 by Arlo Levick and modeled after Frank Lloyd Wright’s A Round House.

Nestled in the photos, which show off the rooms, a handmade spiral staircase, and a backyard to dream about, was a photo of a secured gun room, with guns included on the pegs for display.

The photo was brought to fans’ attention via the Facebook Page Duggar Family News: Life is Not all Pickles and Hairspray, which regularly posts updates regarding the family and their friends, showcasing not only the positive side of life in the Duggar household but any negatives as well.

The property has been on the market for 65 days thus far. It is unknown if there are any buyers interested in the expensive and expansive property currently owned by the Duggar family. It is also unknown if the family did the renovations on the property themselves, as they have on other properties in the past. The property is currently listed at Realtor.com.

The Duggar family has been in the real estate market for years, having entered the business when Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar were early in their marriage. Both Duggar partners have their real estate licenses, following in the footsteps of late Duggar family matriarch Mary Duggar, who also sold real estate in the area.

People Magazine reported in May of this year that the family purchased the home for $230,000. The couple purchased the then-fixer-upper in 2014.

“They’ve always looked for opportunities where they could improve something. They just like flipping houses. They like the construction business, the remodel, and seeing something go from bad to good — from unused to being attractive for others,” a representative for the property explained, per People Magazine.

Fans on Facebook were split by the decision to show the photo in the listing. While some social media users commented that responsible gun owners would appreciate the feature, others compared the area, which appears to be able to hold many weapons, as an unwelcome home addition.

Eldest Duggar daughter Jana Duggar appears to have been bitten by the remodeling bug as well. She has spearheaded several home renovations for her family, including the homes of sister Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar and the bedroom of her parent’s current Arkansas abode where she lives with her extended clan.