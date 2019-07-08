Jessica Simpson Reportedly Looking To Get Back Into ‘Daisy Dukes,’ Wants To Lose 70 Lbs. After Birth Of Birdie

Jessica Simpson is motivated to get back into shape after giving birth to her third baby.

Back in March, Jessica introduced the world to her third child with husband Eric Johnson — daughter Birdie Mae. As fans know, the couple also are proud parents to two other kiddos — 6-year-old Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute. Over the course of her last pregnancy, Simpson shared some of the not-so-glamorous parts of carrying a child on social media, including swollen ankles. But ever since the birth of daughter Birdie, Radar Online shared that Simpson has been obsessed with getting back into tip-top shape.

According to the insider, Simpson wants to get back into her infamous “daisy dukes” shape, like she was for her role in the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard and has been spending so much time in the gym that it’s starting to irk her husband Eric — because he never really gets to see his wife.

“She’s got it in her head she needs to lose 70 pounds ASAP. She’s in the gym or running four hours per day, and counts every single calorie that passes her lips.”

The source close to Simpson also shares that if she can’t lose weight the natural way, then Jessica has no problem going under the knife as the option of plastic surgery is definitely on the table. As previously mentioned, Jessica has been very open about her weight and post-baby body both on social media and in interviews. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Simpson delighted fans by sharing a photo of her sculpted legs and joked that she could finally see her ankles again.

That post garnered her a lot of attention from fans with over 233,000 likes in addition to 3,500-plus comments, with some of her more famous fans even commenting on the post to gush over the singer’s chiseled stems.

“They’re back!!!!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards exclaimed.

“I remember getting so excited to [see] my bones in my feet again….I feel ya! Good work!” another user raved with a heart emoji at the end of the post.

Loading...

“Dang girl look at that leg [heart emoji] so happy you’re back [praying hands] to your non-swollen pregnant days!!! Babies are such a blessing and our bodies are strong but they def take a beating,” one more chimed in.

Fans who would like to can follow Simpson’s weight-loss journey on her Instagram page. But luckily, it’s not all business that she posts on there as the star also shares plenty of photos of her three cute kiddos.