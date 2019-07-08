Jenelle Evans Reveals One Of The ‘Hardest Issues’ Of Her Life After Fun-Filled Fourth Of July Weekend

Jenelle Evans regained custody of her kids last week after weeks without them in her care. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the mom of three enjoyed some time with her kids. On Monday morning, though, she took to Twitter to reveal one of the “hardest issues” of her life.

“One of the hardest issues of my life consists of dealing with the most immature people that cannot co-parent,” Jenelle wrote.

Jenelle didn’t say who she was talking about in her post. Currently, she co-parents with her ex, Nathan Griffith, who had custody of their son Kaiser over the past few weeks after the children were removed from Jenelle’s care. Jenelle also co-parents with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace. Barbara also cared for Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley over the past few weeks.

“I was trying not to say a d**n thing too,” Jenelle continued on Twitter.

Her newest tweets come after the former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband, David Eason, spent some time with their kids out on the boat over the Fourth of July weekend. E! News reported that Jenelle shared photos of her kids enjoying the nice weather and spending time in their backyard pool. The photos showed all three of Jenelle’s kids at her home over the holiday weekend.

In May, Jenelle’s children were removed from her care after her husband reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, the children went to stay with other family members while the couple went to multiple court hearings over the weeks in an attempt to regain custody. The decision came last week and Jenelle told Us Weekly that she was “ecstatic.”

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Her ups and downs were chronicled over the years, but fans will no longer have the opportunity to watch her on the show. After the dog incident, Jenelle was let go from the show. Another girl has stepped up to fill her spot on the show. Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 9B. The girls are reportedly filming for the new season. Currently, new episodes of Teen Mom OG are airing on MTV on Monday nights.