Victoria’s Secret Models Destroy The Bachelors And Set New Record In Epic ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Episode

The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud saw two extremely gorgeous groups of people collide in an epic battle of words — and the Victoria’s Secret ladies sure did not disappoint.

The lingerie models went up against the bachelors from the popular The Bachelorette franchise on Sunday night’s episode, and they were definitely there to win. The all-women team included North Carolina native Martha Hunt, Portuguese beauty Sara Sampaio, Danish model Josephine Skriver, Brazilian bombshell Lais Ribeiro, and California babe Jasmine Tookes.

As for the “bachelor team,” those playing included Eric Bigger, 31; Blake Horstmann, 30; Jason Tartick, 30; Wills Reid, 30; and Wells Adams, 35. However, they ended up proving no match for the girls, who not only won $25,000 for charity, they even set a new Celebrity Family Feud record with Martha Hunt herself scoring 197 points during the Fast Money round, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Martha faced off her opponent, Eric, and she literally nailed all the number-one answers during that specific round. When host Steve Harvey made the joke “Yeah, two pretty people playing each other,” he may not have expected what was to come just minutes later. The Angels were already winning 77-72 after Josephine beat out Jason in the Sudden Death round, but Martha followed by putting on a very impressive show and absolutely destroying the men’s team.

When Steve asked the first survey question, “Name something your bedmate does in bed that should be against the law?” she replied “Snore.” When asked in which country are men the biggest playboys, she did not hesitate to say France. She responded “two” to the question “How many days could you go without sleeping?” and quickly said “eggs” when she had to name a food that is often cooked for breakfast in camping trips. After filling in the blank after “Austin” with “Powers,” Martha secured the Angels’ win by scoring a total of 197 points.

When Jasmine took to the stage after Martha’s impressive run, all she had to do was score three points to make the Victoria’s Secret Angels the official winners of the night.

“If you miss this…This will be the biggest failure in the history of game shows,” the game show host said, but the pressure did not get to her and she easily reached the 200-point threshold, which determines the winner. The girls ended up winning a whopping $25,000, which they donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

In addition, one of the funniest moments of the night came when Sara Sampaio had to complete the sentence, “The size and shape of Steve Harvey’s head is like a perfect…” and she did not even blink before going straight for the “Egg” answer, leaving the audience in stitches.