‘One Piece’ Episode 892 Spoilers: Zoro Kills Magistrate And Several Samurais, Luffy Finally Arrives In Wano

One Piece Episode 892, which is titled “The Land of Wano! To the Samurai Country where Cherry Blossoms Flutter!,” started with Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates being swallowed by a giant whirlpool on their way to the Land of Wano. The Straw Hat Pirates couldn’t do anything with their current situation, and it seems like the giant whirlpool is being controlled by the octopus on the Thousand Sunny.

One Piece Episode 892 featured several events in the Land of Wano. When the Straw Hat Pirates left Zou, they were divided into two groups. Luffy, Nami, Brook, and Chopper headed to Whole Cake Island to bring Vinsmoke Sanji back, while Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, Usopp, and Cyborg Franky went directly to the Land of Wano to prepare for their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

While waiting for Luffy’s group to arrive, Kinemon told the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates to temporarily disguise themselves as citizens of the Land of Wano. Kinemon gave them different roles and names. Orobin (Robin) is working as a geisha. She is currently training under an old geisha with the hope of performing at the mansion of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

Usohachi (Usopp) is disguised as a toad oil salesman. At first, One Piece Episode 892 showed Usohachi demonstrating the sharpness of his sword. In an instant, he cut a paper into small pieces that caught the attention of the crowd. Usohachi then cut himself using the sword and showed the people how the toad oil he is selling can easily heal any type of wound.

Meanwhile, the role of Franosuke (Franky) is to be a carpenter in the Land of Wano. As expected from one of the students of Tom, Franosuke’s works are getting plenty of praise from the other carpenters, including his boss. However, Franosuke’s boss seems like a tough man with a foul mouth.

While everyone is busy working, the only task Kinemon gave to Zorojuro (Zoro) is to be a Ronin. One Piece Episode 892 only featured Zoro roaming around the Land of Wano and drinking sake. However, despite being warned by Kinemon not to engage in any fight, Zoro still ended up being in huge trouble.

Loading...

Zoro was mistaken as the “slasher,” a samurai who killed several people in the past. Zoro let the samurais tie him and take his sword. However, during his trial, he’s being asked to commit seppuku, a form of Japanese ritual suicide by disembowelment. Aside from being the “slasher,” the magistrate also said that Zoro is the thief who stole the famous sword Shusui from the grave.

Zoro was given a knife without a handle for the ritual. Instead of killing himself, Zoro coated the knife with Haki and killed the magistrate, whom he believes is the “slasher.” Zoro was also left with no choice but to kill the samurais who are trying to avenge the magistrate.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 892 showed Luffy and the Thousand Sunny on the shore of the Land of Wano. Luffy woke up after being bitten by a crab in the face. While thinking about what happened to his crew, Luffy sensed some monsters heading to his location.