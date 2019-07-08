Rihanna Fans Believe She’s Shading Her Ex, Chris Brown, After His Recent ‘Colorist’ Comments

Rihanna could reportedly be throwing shade Chris Brown’s way on Instagram.

The “Rude Boy” singer posted a meme last weekend that had fans thinking that the subject of the post was Brown. In the post, Rihanna reposted a quote that reads, “2020 is in 6 months. Don’t let anyone waste your time.” The singer simply captioned the meme with an emoji of a dark-skinned woman.

According to Celebrity Insider, fans believe that Rihanna’s quote is in direct response to Brown’s lyrics about preferring women with “nice hair,” which the singer stated in his song, “Need A Stack,” featuring Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas. While many female commenters accused the R&B singer of being “colorist,” Brown defended himself by using more offensive words for the women, many of whom were dark-skinned, black women. Brown reportedly referred to them as ugly and insulting their decision to wear lace front wigs.

Rihanna’s decision to use the emoji was reportedly noticed by several of her 73 million followers. At the time of this writing, the photo has received more than 2.7 million likes. The photo also received more than 25,000 comments.

“Used the darkest emoji I see what you did there. FACTS,” one follower wrote. “Be selective with your energy. I only want to be around people bringing value and good energy in 2019 and FOREVER.”

Other followers thought that Rihanna could’ve possibly been talking about her very private relationship with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. More followers claimed that Rihanna was simply discussing how she wasn’t wasting time in terms of her business, especially as the first black woman to own and run a luxury line, LVMH.

Loading...

If the post is about Brown, this isn’t the first time this year that the exes have interacted online with each other since they split for good in 2013. The Inquisitr reported in May that Brown commented under Rihanna’s promotional photo for Savage X Fenty. The “Loyal” singer complimented on his ex’s post, and also shared that he was ready to hear more music from the multi-hyphenated star.

Rihanna was reportedly “flattered” by Brown’s comments and that he reportedly looks at her Instagram stories.

According to The Grio, both singers have managed to support each other from a distance. Rihanna also opened up to Vanity Fair in 2015, revealing that the “Look At Me Now” singer will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I don’t hate him,” she said during her interview. “I will care about him until the day I die.”