Queen Elizabeth Is Photographed With Olive The Duck In Scotland

On her recent tour of Scotland, Queen Elizabeth took some time to stop by and visit Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh to meet its most famous resident, Olive the duck.

According to The Daily Mail, the queen, 93, took a ramble in a pale green coat and hat alongside Olive and her handler, Maia Gordon. As the monarch and the duck walked along, the handler giggled as the duck seemed to be chatting with the queen.

At one point, even Queen Elizabeth started smiling and then laughed as the duck stopped to flap her wings before continuing their walk. Videos of Olive have gone viral as she loves interacting with people, and joins many visitors to the farm for their tour to see the other animals.

The farm describes Olive as a “very special and unusual duck,” who loves people, eating snails and worms, and taking walks around the farm.

Queen Elizabeth wrapped up her Scottish tour at the farm, which was a waste depot until the 1930s. In recent years, it has been turned into an agricultural education center for citizens and school children to come and visit. The site includes a community farm which now grows enough produce to supply many of the restaurants in the area.

JUST DUCKY…

Queen Elizabeth met a friendly duck while in Scotland. https://t.co/ofPS3NtEUT — Eyewitness News (@wbrewyou) July 7, 2019

Queen Elizabeth, who is known as an animal enthusiast, walked with Olive to meet some of the other creatures, including several cows, pigs, sheep, goats, and even bearded dragons.

Before the monarch left the farm, she unveiled a new plaque and signed the visitors’ book.

Queen Elizabeth spends the latter half of the summer in her Scottish residence, Balmoral, says The Inquisitr. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting in August for Meghan Markle’s birthday, and the queen will be throwing her a tea while they visit.

Prince Harry has also long loved his time in Scotland, and wants to introduce his son, Archie Harrison, to his love of the outdoors, according to friends.

Loading...

“Harry wants Archie to grow up loving the Scottish countryside and learning to fish and hunt there just like he did growing up. He’s a traditionalist in that way,” it’s been reported.

Meghan Markle will turn 38-years-old in August, and palace sources say it says a lot about the duchess that the queen is planning such a party for her.

“It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor,” sources said.

Other royal family members will also take time during the summer to visit with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.