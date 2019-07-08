‘Midsomer Murders’ Actor Nick Hendrix Plans To Stick Around For A New Season

A new season of Midsomer Murders is shooting now, and actor Nick Hendrix is confirming that he will be back as DS Jamie Winter alongside Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby.

Metro shares that the hit drama which airs on ITV and PBS is starting Season 21, and while some of the other assistant detectives have come and gone, Hendrix is planning to stick around not because he’s contractually obligated, but because he is having a good time.

“We’re shooting the 21st series. You always say as an actor, ‘I’m not going to do this for the rest of my life,’ but it’s such a nice job that I understand why people stay in one place for six years.”

Hendrix explains that this is the first time he has thought that he might want to stay put for a while.

“I have other ambitions, obviously, but at the moment it’s lovely. I’m not contractually tied, it’s all as and when.”

This will be Hendrix’s third season playing opposite the second DCI Barnaby of the series, and there is already talk about continuing the murder mystery set in a chocolate box town for yet another season. Both men have expressed that it’s simply a “nice show” to work on.

Confirmed: Midsomer Murders returns Sunday 10 March at 8pm on ITV. Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter for the 20th anniversary series.

The series has always been known for its variety of guest stars, including Orlando Bloom, and most recently, comedian Bill Bailey. Hendrix said working with Bailey was great, and he kept the cast and crew laughing throughout the shoot.

Midsomer Murders has been a great launchpad for several actors who have played the secondary role on the series, explains The Inquisitr, particularly Gwilym Lee, who scored a starring role in the Academy Award-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody, playing Brian May.

Lee posted photos of his trip to the Oscars and the BAFTA awards on his Instagram page, cataloging his experience with the cast of the movie about Freddie Mercury and the band, Queen. Lee included a photo at the BAFTAs where he is wearing a tuxedo and fancy cuff links given to him by his parents. He added a note saying that they gave them to him to wear when he made it to the awards show.