Kris Jenner And Boyfriend Corey Gamble Look Somber And Distant During Romantic Getaway To Portofino, Italy

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble look distant in recent paparazzi photos.

Kris Jenner was married to Bruce Jenner from 1991 to 2015. They both had very different personalities, but their appreciation for one another was clear on the family’s reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. When Bruce came out as Caitlyn Jenner, everything changed and the couple split. In wake of the divorce, Jenner began dating Corey Gamble, who at 38-years-old is 25 years her junior. Jenner hasn’t opened up much recently about the relationship dynamic between her and Gamble. However, the photos from the couple’s recent trip to Portofino, Italy speak for themselves, according to Radar.

Jenner and Gamble recently took off to Italy to enjoy a romantic weekend together at a resort for the July 4 holiday. Portofino is a beautiful fishing village with stunning scenery. But the paparazzi photos that were taken of the celebrity couple during the getaway don’t seem to capture two people that are in love with one another. Gamble and Jenner are pictured walking alongside one another with plenty of space between them. Jenner wears a large hat and black sundress while Gamble sports a casual green button down shirt with matching shoes. Neither of them is smiling and their body language towards one another appears to be pretty cold.

We know that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan haven’t necessarily been some of Gamble’s biggest fans. Some of the famous Kardashian sisters took issue with the large age gap between the two and wondered if Gamble truly cared for their mother or was simply after her money. Their reservations caused Jenner to get angry during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to People.

“It’s so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life. I can’t do anything without getting criticized. It’s like you’re a bunch of haters,” she tells her daughters.

The KarJenner matriarch barely cracked a smile in Italy. https://t.co/bo6B9xv4GZ — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 7, 2019

Loading...

While most of the family was disturbed by Jenner’s relationship with Gamble, Kim Kardashian has supported the relationship since the beginning. She’s just glad to see her mother with someone who she can have fun with, particularly after everything she went through during her last relationship. In a 2015 interview, Kardashian was quick to praise her mother’s boyfriend.