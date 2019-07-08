Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Three Years Of Marriage, Exchange Sweet Kisses On Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated another year of marital bliss on Instagram.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a post on Saturday with a video of him and his wife to share with the work that the two have now been married for three years. In the video, Wilson and Ciara are standing outside with tropical trees as their backdrop. The “Level Up” singer is wearing sunglasses while her long hair flows down.

Wilson then praises his wife and calls her a “special, special woman.” The NFL star also proclaims that he’s ready for “more babies” as the two share multiple kisses during the video. In response to her husband’s proclamation, Ciara playfully exits the frame. Ciara also shares how much she loves her husband in the post.

At the time of writing, the video received more than 500,000 views from Wilson’s 3.8 million followers. The video also received more than 2,000 comments.

“If my son turns out half as great as Russell I know I did my part,” one commenter wrote.

“Ciara give that beautiful man more kids,” another follower chimed in.

According to Yahoo! the “Thinkin Bout You” singer and Wilson got married in England in July 2016 after one year of dating. The two then went on to have a daughter, Sienna Rose, in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, who she shares with rapper Future. The two were briefly engaged but called off their relationship in 2014 after the rapper’s alleged affairs, per People.

The Beauty Marks artist opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk about finding love again as a single mother. She shared that, at times, she felt like she failed her son by ending her relationship with his father. She also said that having a relationship in the public eye made her feel as if she had to make her relationship work. Ultimately, she looks back and is happy she ended her relationship, as it led her to Wilson.

“It was different,” she told Smith of meeting Wilson.

“I never had that feeling in my life. It was just like, it was calm … It’s a different level of love.”

Ciara also commemorated her special day on her own Instagram page. The “Promise” singer shared a montage of the couple’s journey during their romance. The videos included cutting the cake at their romantic wedding, as well as footage of the two in the hospital room the day of their first daughter’s birth.

Fans of both Ciara and Russell Wilson can follow the couple on Instagram.