Megan Rapinoe Quotes Nipsey Hussle In Post-Victory Instagram Post

After the U.S. Women’s National Team won the Women’s World Cup on Sunday by defeating The Netherlands 2-0 in the final, star player Megan Rapinoe took to Instagram with a victorious message, one that quoted a 2018 track by the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle.

Rapinoe’s post, which was illustrated with a photo of herself holding both the Golden Boot and the World Cup itself, included lyrics from “Hussle and Motivate,” a song by the rapper that was released last year. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot to death in Los Angeles on March 31.

The lyrics indicated that perhaps Rapinoe is planning to continue as part of the national team, possibly for the 2023 World Cup. The post earned over 600,000 likes in the first few hours that it was online.

The captain of the U.S. team, the 34-year-old Rapinoe had a standout tournament in her third World Cup, scoring a tournament-high six goals, including a penalty kick goal in the final game which made her the oldest player ever to score a goal in a Women’s World Cup Final.

Per The Inquisitr, Fox Sports’ chyron declaring that Rapinoe had the distinction of being the oldest player to score a goal in the Womens’ World Cup provoked an angry reaction from comedian Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live, who had been live-tweeting videos of the match and celebration.

Also during the tournament, per The Inquisitr, Rapinoe engaged in a war of words with President Donald Trump, after Rapinoe declared in a video that she wouldn’t visit the White House in the event of a World Cup victory. The president went on to send a series of tweets in which he declared that “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!”

In reference to Rapinoe having participated in national anthem protests, Trump also declared on Twitter that “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

During the tournament, Sue Bird, the basketball star who is in a relationship with Rapinoe, wrote an article for The Players’ Tribune with the headline, “So The President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend.” Bird revealed in the piece that when her WNBA team, the Seattle Storm, won the championship last year, they also opted to not visit the White House.

Rapinoe had been part of the 2015 Women’s World Cup-winning team that visited the White House during the term of President Barack Obama.