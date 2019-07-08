Watch Ghana Vs. Tunisia Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

The Ghana Black Stars are looking for their fifth AFCON championship, but they must avoid an upset at the Round of 16 at the hands of confident Tunisia.

Tunisia will need a huge upset to join new tournament favorites Algeria as the only remaining North African teams in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. But the Eagles of Carthage say that they are determined to add their name to the list of victorious longshots that now includes Benin, who ousted Morocco, Madagascar who defeated DR Congo, and South Africa who stunned tournament favorites Egypt — who were so humiliated by their elimination from the tournament they are hosting that they immediately fired their coach, Javier Aguirre, according to Goal.com. But Ghana will be looking to follow the example of Algeria who managed to dominate upstarts Guinea. A win for Ghana will likely make them co-favorites with Algeria, following the match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ghana vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Monday, July 8, at the 18,500-seat Ismailia Stadium, in Ismailia, Egypt.

In Ghana, that start time will be 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while the game will start at 8 p.m. Central European Time in Tunisia.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, July 9, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Tunisia are ranked 156th in the world by FIFA, while the Ghana Black Stars enjoy a ranking of 51. But that does not mean that the Tunisians, who drew all three of their group stage matches, scoring and allowing only two goals, are intimidated heading into the final match of the first-ever AFCON Round of 16.

“We face Ghana with one aim, which is winning and qualifying,” said Tunisia star Taha Yassine Khenissi, as FourFourTwo.com reported. “Tomorrow you’ll see a fresh face for the national team.”

Khenissi will be looking to add the AFCON title — which would be Tunisia’s second — to the CAF Champions League title he won with his club team, ES Tunis, at the end of May, as The Inquisitr reported.

Ghana have won the AFCON championship four times, more than any other team except for Egypt with seven, and Cameroon with five. But both of those teams were already eliminated in Round of 16 upsets.

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew scored two of his team’s four group stage goals in the 2019 AFCON. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Ghana vs. Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations elimination showdown, access BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires login credentials from a cable or satellite service carrier that offers the BeIn Sports channels.

Fans without access to the BeIn network may watch the Ghana vs. Tunisia match stream live for free, even without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those streaming services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Black Stars vs. Eagles of Carthage match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In Ghana, as well as in many other African countries, Super Sport, a pan-continental sports broadcast network based in South Africa, carries a live stream of the game. In Tunisia, however, BeIn Sports Connect carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is carried by Euro Sport Player, which will also stream the match in Spain.

In Canada, all 2019 AFCON matches are streamed live via the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Ghana vs. Tunisia match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.