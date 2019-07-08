‘Big Brother 21:’ Chaos Whacktivity Power Winner Revealed

On Sunday night’s episode of Big Brother, the second Whacktivity competition of the season played out. The Chaos power was vyed for by Tommy Bracco, Jackson Michie, Sam Smith, Holly Allen, and Jack Matthews.

In the competition, players had to observe three snakes in a bin and then search through other bins containing a plethora of snakes. The object was to find an identical snake and then pair it with the original in the bin. Houseguests had to physically grab the snake and carry it to a cage where it would be placed next to its match. Whoever did it the fastest, won the Chaos power.

As seen in the show and confirmed by @BB_Updates, Jack won the comp, giving him two wins for the week since he is the current Head of Household (HOH). The Chaos power gives the winner the opportunity to change the players competing in a Power of Veto competition. If the Chaos power holder is unhappy with those about to play in the Veto, they are allowed to demand all the houseguest chips get put back into the box, to be redrawn for players. The Chaos power can be used once, and up until there are only six players left in the game.

Jack denied having the power when speaking with his Gr8ful alliance members after the competition. The rest of the episode revolved around showmance drama and an all-girls alliance possibly forming. Jack’s power was not brought up again, and if he decides to fill his alliance in on the power in the future remains to be seen.

Ovi Kabir won the first Whacktivity competition, giving him the Nightmare power. With this power, Ovi could change an HOH’s nominees for eviction after the ceremony had taken place. The power would allow Ovi to wake everyone up in the house, and demand two new houseguests be put on the block. Those originally put up for eviction could not be put up again and were safe for the week. Unfortunately, Ovi was evicted after winning his power, making the Nightmare advantage useless. Even though he is in Camp Comeback, he still cannot use the power.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Jack ended up nominating Jessica Milagros and Kemi Faknule for eviction, in a nomination ceremony that came as a surprise to no one, including viewers. Jack told the women he nominated them because he was told they were going to target them if they were the HOH in the future. While also noting that he respected their game, Jack said they were a threat to his moving forward.

Big Brother airs this Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.