‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Makes ‘Franchise History’ With Hometown Date Decision In Episode 8

Hannah Brown is heading into her hometown dates hoping for clarity. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that she may not find what she’s looking for as she meets the families of her final four men. In fact, the network is teasing that her decision after these dates will make franchise history.

During Episode 8 airing on Monday, July 8, Hannah will meet the families of Peter Weber, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Luke Parker. Brown will face some tough questions as she gets to see each of these men interact with their loved ones and she will likely have some difficult questions to ask as well.

What is supposed to happen after these four hometowns is that Hannah is expected to eliminate one of these remaining men. Then, the last three suitors fly abroad to join Brown on overnight fantasy suite dates.

However, The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC tease that she is going to struggle to do this. In fact, it is at this juncture that Hannah throws out a franchise first.

“She struggles with her final decision, but what happens at the rose ceremony makes Bachelor franchise history.”

This teaser seems to sync up nicely with The Bachelorette spoilers previously revealed by gossip king Reality Steve. As The Inquisitr detailed during filming, Hannah apparently chose to eliminate nobody after hometowns. Instead, she took all four bachelors to Greece for overnight dates.

Indeed, deciding not to eliminate anybody after hometowns does seem to be a franchise first. Viewers will be quite interested to see why it is that Hannah decides she can’t let anybody go, but it would seem this is a sign that all four dates go pretty well.

The Bachelorette spoilers from the latest previews have been edited in such a way to suggest that a big implosion is going to happen between Luke and Hannah during hometowns. However, everybody will have to wait a little longer to see that as it actually took place during their time together in Greece.

Oh my WINDMILL. We cannot wait for this. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/J6Mq5YuHkx — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 2, 2019

The finale is slated to air in a two-night extravaganza on Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30. While Episode 8 airing this week will have a franchise first from Hannah as she chooses to take four from hometowns to overnights, this won’t be the end of the shockers that fans will need to navigate.

In fact, The Inquisitr shared major Bachelorette spoilers indicating that additional shakeups have transpired since Hannah Brown and her final rose recipient ended filming. If these turn out to be fully accurate, these recent developments may well overshadow everything else that has happened this season and leave fans truly stunned.