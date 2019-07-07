Khloe Kardashian Is Seen Dripping In Sweat And Flaunting Major Cleavage On ‘Revenge Body’s’ Instagram Page

Khloe Kardashian is showing her Revenge Body fans that she’s not all talk when it comes to getting in the gym.

In a photo on the E! reality show’s page, Kardashian is seen dripping in sweat while she wears a white top. The top is missing a few buttons and reveals the star’s massive cleavage. Kardashian’s blonde locks are styled in a wet look, and her face is full of makeup for a complete glam look. Kardashian also has silver, diamond hoop earrings on. Revenge Body’s social media team made sure to tag Kardashian in the post.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian received more than 3,000 likes. The photo also received more than 30 comments on the show’s page.

“Yaaaaaaaaaaas!” one follower exclaimed.

“Is that Khloe?! D–n she looks so good,” another follower chimed in.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also done some promotion on her own Instagram page. Kardashian shared a video on Sunday of a clip of the show where she is talking to one of the guests on the show. While she received positive comments from fans under the video, Kardashian also received backlash for comments she made about Jordyn Woods during the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The Inquisitr previously shared that Kardashian referred to both Woods and her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson as, “big, fat liars,” which fans received as Kardashian fat shaming Woods.

“Wow you doing revenge bodies and you just body shamed,” one follower wrote.

“But you still fat shame a young girl, right?” another follower chimed in.

Other commenters found it laughable that Kardashian was hosting a third season of the fitness show and claimed that the Good American CEO hadn’t worked out for her current figure.

Kardashian did not respond to any of her comments.

In the show, Kardashian will explore the lives of several guests who want to lose weight for their own personal reasons. Kardashian has also said that the show will explore her journey back to her own body before the birth of her daughter True. Yahoo! reports that Kardashian credits her motivation for staying fit at all times (even on vacation), as well as active sports like boxing for her ability to keep her post-baby weight off.

“I would say boxing is a complete body workout, and it’s kind of like doing weights at the same time, because the resistance of punching, so that if you just want a quick workout,” she said.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian’s Season 3 premiere will air on E! at 9 p.m. EST.