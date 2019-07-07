Porsha Williams’ Ex Dennis McKinley Is Reportedly ‘Hopeful’ They Will Get Back Together & Is ‘Heartbroken’

Porsha Williams’ ex Dennis McKinley is seemingly not ready to let go of his little family.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the businessman reportedly split back in June after one year together and eight months as an engaged couple. The couple also shares a 3-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. The Inquisitr previously shared that the cause of the split was rumors that McKinley had cheated on Williams during their relationship.

Hollywood Life reports that while it’s been more than two weeks since the couple parted ways, McKinley is still hopeful that it isn’t over the couple. A source revealed to the outlet that McKinley is willing to take the necessary steps to win Williams back. He is also reportedly giving Williams her space and is focusing on work until Williams is ready to come around.

“Dennis has been heartbroken over the breakup from Porsha and is doing everything and anything to win her back,” a source revealed to HL.

“He loves his family with all his heart and really can’t imagine living without Porsha and PJ every day for the rest of his life.”

Before their breakup, Williams dropped some major hints that she and McKinley had called it quits. The Dish Nation host was spotted without her engagement ring and had also reportedly unfollowed McKinley on Instagram. Since it was announced by E! News that the couple was over, Williams has deleted photos of both her and McKinley from her Instagram account.

McKinley, on the other hand, still has a plethora of photos of him and Williams on his page. Most recently, he wished the mother of his child a happy birthday in June with a photo of her from when they celebrated her birthday together in 2018.

The couple did recently join forces to celebrate Pilar’s first Fourth of July. Williams shared a video of PJ sitting on her dad’s lap as Williams recorded her. The caption of the video was simple, with Williams wishing her 4.7 million Instagram followers a “happy fourth.”

While McKinley is reportedly fighting to win Williams back, Radar Online reports that many people weren’t shocked to learn of McKinley’s cheating rumors or him and Williams’ inevitable split. Sources say that Williams had been “playing up” their relationship drama for the cameras and that it was “a matter of time” before McKinley was accused of stepping out on his fiance.

“That’s what happens when you rush into things,” the source added about Porsha’s quickie engagement and breakup.

The outlet also confirmed that the exes were filming Season 12 of RHOA shortly before their breakup.