‘Outlander’ Star Sophie Skelton Understands Why Fans Missed The Book’s Birth Scene

In adapting the Outlander series of books by Diana Gabaldon for television, some changes had to be made, but not all of them are popular with fans, who often share their thoughts on social media.

Series star Sophie Skelton admits that she has sympathy for those who missed the scene from the books surrounding her character, Brianna, and the birth of her first child, Jemmy, reports Town & Country. In the novel, Drums of Autumn, Brianna’s parents, Jamie and Claire are there when she gives birth to the baby boy, but in the Starz series, they aren’t by her side.

Along the way, there has been some tweaking of the plot, with characters having their lives extended, while other scenes are cut out, but Skelton has sympathy for those who would have liked to see the Frasers together for the birth of Jemmy. But Skelton adds that the lapse was rectified with a new scene which was written in after the birth.

“But I think, luckily we make up for that when Brianna comes out with Jemmy and she realizes that Roger isn’t with them. They have that lovely little family moment there. Unspoken things are said, especially at the dinner table scene when Bree comes back in. The Frasers are really there to support each other.”

Skelton adds that considering the circumstances involving Jemmy’s conception and birth, she thinks it was positive that mother and son have time to bond, just the two of them.

“It also then gives her that moment, just her and Jemmy, when she feels she might not be able to accept him. Then that sort of motherly love comes out of her and she realizes that she can accept this baby no matter who the father is.”

In Season 5 of Outlander, fans will have to wait and see if the show is true to the novel in terms of whether or not the relationship of Jamie and Bri can be repaired after the drama surrounding Roger’s kidnapping, says The Inquisitr. Skelton explains that Jamie and Bri’s relationship is complicated due to the time travel aspect, but they have things they can work in to improve their relationship, and ultimately, they both want to.

Skelton says that she doesn’t think that Brianna really believes that Jamie in to blame for Roger’s circumstance, and so it’s likely that the two will work things out. Fans will have to wait until the next season debuts to find out.