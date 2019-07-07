Watch Mexico Vs. United States CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

For the first time in five editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the two top teams in the federation, Mexico and Team USA, meet in the final.

For the first time since 2011, the two teams that have dominated the CONCACAF Gold Cup, sharing 13 of the tournament’s 14 trophies between them, meet in the competition’s championship final, with Mexico hoping to add to their record seven Gold Cups and the United States needing a win to equal the seven won by El Tri so far. The clash will mark the eighth time that the neighboring North American countries have squared off in Goal Cup play, with Mexico winning five of the previous encounters, according to 11v11. Of those matchups, six have taken place in the championship-deciding Gold Cup final — accounting for Mexico’s five wins. The United States will look for their first Gold Cup final victory over Mexico in the match that will live stream from iconic Soldier Field.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship final showdown on Sunday, pitting Mexico against the United States, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 61,500-seat Soldier Field on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, July 7. That start time will be 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Pacific.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 2 a.m. on Monday, July 8, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica and on many other Caribbean islands can catch the live stream starting at 9 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

As MLSSoccer noted, the last time Mexico and Team USA met in a Gold Cup final, current United States 20-year old stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were still middle school students. But now those two are the reason that the United States is in the final at all, with McKennie scoring a goal and Pulisic following with a brace to power Team USA past Jamaica 3-1 in the semifinal.

Watch a preview of the Mexico vs. United States CONCACAF Gold Cup final in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

The Las Vegas oddsmakers see Mexico as the slight favorite to take their eighth Gold Cup, according to Action Network, with El Tri at odds of -165, meaning that a bet of $1.65 would pay one dollar. The undergo Team USA are listed at +145 — so a $1 bet pays off $1.45.

Team USA Veteran Jozy Altidore gets the start against Mexico on Sunday. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Mexico vs. United States 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup championship final match on Sunday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Mexico vs. United States match for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those services will require registrants to enter credit card information and will charge a subscription fee. However, they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the El Tri vs. USMNT championship final streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, Blue To Go Video Everywhere has the rights to stream the match. In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream, and in throughout much of the Caribbean, CONCACAF Go will stream the match live.

In the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Mexico vs. United States 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final can be accessed via Free Sports TV. For a complete list of live streaming sources for El Tri vs. team USA in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.