J. Cole Announces He & His Wife Melissa Heholt Are Expecting Their Second Child Through His Song ‘Sacrifices’

J. Cole and his wife Melissa Heholt are ready for baby number two!

The “Lights Please” rapper revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. People reports that Cole used his latest Dreamville album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III to share his joy with his fans. In the final song of the album, “Sacrifices” the seemingly private Grammy nominee shared how much of an impact his wife has made on his life throughout their relationship. Cole also used the opportunity to share at the end of the song that they’re expecting another bundle of joy.

“I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold/I still got that sh-t to this day,” he raps toward the end of the six-minute track.

“She gave me the gift of my son/and plus we got one on the way,” he reveals, adding, “She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay/ I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face.”

Cole and Heholt have been married since 2015. One year later, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared that Cole and Heholt had been married, to the surprise of many of his fans. The rapper’s fans also didn’t know that he and his wife had a child until 2018, when he appeared on The Angie Martinez show and stressed the importance of being both a husband and a father.

According to Heavy, Cole and Heholt reportedly met in college when the two attended St. John’s University in New York. Heholt graduated with an M.S. in childhood education and landed a job as a teacher shortly after. Today, however, she is a sought out event planner in New York City.

The couple also reportedly works together on Cole’s charity efforts. Heholt is currently the Executive Director of Cole’s organization, the Dreamville Foundation. Heholt reportedly coordinates the events and programs of the foundation, which is based in Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Revenge of the Dreamers III features compilations from a variety of rappers, including Ty Dolla Sign, T.I. and Dreezy. The album is a total of 64 minutes with 18 tracks, and Cole sings on six of them. This is Cole’s fifth studio album.

Last month, the rapper’s song “Middle Child” was nominated for a BET award. Cole was nominated alongside Travis Scott, Cardi B., Childish Gambino and Drake, but the group lost out to British singer Ella Mai for her single “Trip.”