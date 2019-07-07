Jed Wyatt Takes ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown To A Recording Studio During Hometown Date Episode

During the upcoming episode of 'The Bachelorette' Jed Wyatt ironically takes Hannah Brown to a recording studio in Knoxville.

The current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, has narrowed down her suitors to just four men: Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, and Peter Weber. As she prepared to go into the hometown dates which will be featured in tomorrow evening’s episode, she is still full of hope that her husband is somewhere among the remaining men. These particular dates are always a little tense, as Brown will be heading to each of the guy’s hometowns and meeting their families. This is their chance to show Brown what life might be like if she did choose them in the end. For Jed Wyatt’s hometown date, Brown heads off to Knoxville, Tennessee. It’s there that he reportedly takes her to a recording studio, according to Knox News.

Brown posted a sneak peak clip of tomorrow evening’s episode on Twitter. She is seen smiling widely in a black, sparkly dress alongside Wyatt. They are gathered around a microphone in a recording studio, each of them sporting a pair of headphones.

“We sing in Knoxville,” she wrote in the post.

It’s fairly ironic that Wyatt opts to take Brown to a recording studio for their date. After the show finished filming, it was revealed that he actually had a girlfriend back home prior to going on the show to meet Brown. His girlfriend, Haley Stevens, went public regarding their relationship, insisting that he had told her the only reason he was going on the show was to promote his music career and gain exposure. He allegedly said he had no intention of falling in love with Brown and planned to return home after the show and continue dating the other woman, according to People.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it,” Stevens later told the press.

She went on to explain that Wyatt didn’t plan to go further than the top five while on the show. He would only last however long was necessary to ensure he got the exposure and recognition he wanted.

“He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five … to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

Rumors have suggested that Brown does choose Wyatt in the end, yet how his previous girlfriend will affect their current relationship status has not yet been revealed.