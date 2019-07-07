Cameron Boyce Girlfriend Rumors Prompted Jokes & Laughs From ‘Descendants’ & ‘Jessie’ Actor Before His Death

Young Disney fans are shocked over the news that just emerged regarding the death of Cameron Boyce, known by many for his roles on Descendants and Jessie. Many of Boyce’s co-stars have shared tributes to Cameron via social media, and fans are revisiting some of the young star’s rumored romances from recent years.

Cameron Boyce has been acting since he was a young child, and that means he has faced plenty of speculation regarding his love life over the years. While it doesn’t appear that he had a confirmed romantic relationship at the time of his death, he did seemingly date his Jessie co-star Peyton List while they were on the show.

While Cameron and Peyton played siblings on Jessie, the buzz during the early years of the show was that the two were dating off-screen. Who’s Dated Who notes that List and Boyce were believed to be an item from 2012 through 2015.

As often happens to young actors, Boyce was romantically linked to several of his female co-stars over the years. As J-14 detailed last fall, Cameron joked in a TOPPtube interview about how he was supposedly dating five different people at once.

“I’m dating five people. I’m dating her [Dove Cameron], I’m dating Sofia [Carson], I’m dating Sofia’s sister [Paulina], I’m dating Brenna [D’Amico], I’m dating Sophie [Reynolds], I’m dating everyone and I’m dating none of them.”

Fans of Boyce’s know — both Dove and Sofia are co-stars from Descendants, and Brenna plays Jane in the movie series. Sophie is another co-star of Cameron’s, having played Ashley in Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, which also starred Boyce in the role of Conor.

Although it seems that Boyce denied romance rumors connecting him to D’Amico more than once, it also was believed that the two dated from 2015 to 2017. There were also rumors at one point indicating that Cameron was briefly connected with Disney’s Cory in the House actress Madison Pettis at some point in 2013.

Loading...

It seems the most recent girlfriend rumor involving Boyce was related to Reynolds, with some speculating that the two were dating as recently as January. However, Live Ramp Up noted that Cameron and Sophie have talked over the years about simply being best friends with one another.

Whether Cameron Boyce dated any of these ladies or not, young women (both famous and not) clearly adored the young actor. News that the 20-year-old died this weekend rocked the worlds of Jessie and Descendants viewers, and it seems everyone agrees that he was a huge talent who was lost way too soon.