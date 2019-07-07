Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Mona Lisa Dabbing’ T-Shirt Photo Had Instagram In Stitches

If you were missing Chrissy Teigen’s sense of humor during her last days of vacation (although no one complained about her latest racy photos), then you are in for a treat.

The model, who just went on a trip to Italy with her family and friends, had been posting some very sexy pictures of herself lately, but the Queen of Social Media was back to her usual hilarious self on Sunday. Chrissy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself eating an ice cream while looking through some t-shirts at what appears to be a typical souvenir shop.

However, one particular shirt caught her attention — the black t-shirt she gravitated to had the Mona Lisa image imprinted on it, albeit with a small detail added to it. The funny piece of clothing put a spin on the usual Mona Lisa painting by placing her two arms in the “dab” position, with one of her hands even covering her face for an extra touch of swag.

Chrissy marveled at the t-shirt while wearing a black sweater and a black and white headband, as well as some large hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses, and eating an Italian gelato at the same time. She even commented under her own photo just to say, “I bought two.”

As expected, many of her nearly 25 million Instagram followers were left in stitches after seeing the new post. Several took to the comment section to express their disbelief at the fact that such a phenomenal art work even existed (the t-shirt, that is), while many others claimed they also had bought the very same item.

“I bought my nephews that shirt! It’s a hit at school and at the park,” one online user revealed, while someone else chimed in, “We just went to Pisa and my friend bought one and so did my student!” Another Instagram follower clearly enjoyed her sense of humor, writing, “you’re legit my favourite woman on earth.” Yet, the best pun award went to the fan who simply wrote, “Leonardo DabVinci,” a comment that garnered hundreds of likes.

The Sports Illustrated babe has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Europe with her husband, singer John Legend, their two kids, Luna and Miles, and their friends, celebrity makeup artist Jen Atkin and her fashion photographer husband Mike Rosenthal. As seen on Chrissy’s Instagram page, they have been spending most of their time basking in the sun in skimpy swimwear.