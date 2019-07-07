Watch Madagascar Vs. DR Congo Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16, Start Time, Preview

In an AFCON Round of 16 that has already seen a series of major upsets, Madagascar look to pull off another giant-killing against Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The first Round of 16 in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations is only two days old, but of the four matches so far, three of them have ended in upsets — and two of those upsets could be considered major shocks, as BeSoccer reported. On Friday, the little-heralded Benin Squirrels, who had not won a single group stage game, ousted one of the tournament favorites, Morocco, in a penalty shootout. Then on Saturday, South Africa pulled off a late-goal stunner to send off 2019 host and favorite Egypt, winners of a record seven AFCON titles. Nigeria also eliminated defending champions Cameroon on Saturday. Now, a surprising Madagascar side will try to keep the upset train rolling when they face a heavily favored Democratic Republic of the Congo team in a match that will live stream from Alexandria.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 elimination match on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, July 7, at the 20,000-seat Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt.

In DR Congo, that start time will come at 5 p.m. West Africa Time, while the game will start at 7 p.m. East Africa Time in Madagascar.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at noon Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday, 1 a.m. on Monday, July 8, Eastern.

Playing in their first African Cup of Nations, the team from the island nation off the southeast African coast scored stunning group stage victories over Nigeria and Burundi, per Soccerway, while managing a 2-2 draw with Ghana. In other words, the Barea have proven they are not to be taken lightly, even by a two-time champion like DR Congo.

But the Leopards may be primed to fall victim to the latest AFCON upset, having won only four of their last 10 matches in the pan-African championship competition, though that was an improvement after a streak of just two wins win in 22, per BeIn Sports. If Madagascar can score the upset, they become the first team since Libya in 1982 to go without a defeat in their first four AFCON matches.

Home Sports 2019 .. Madagascar has new ambitions for the Congo to continue surprises https://t.co/ayLPxl3KuI pic.twitter.com/lSdHaoBpvn — Ahly News (@AhlyNewsEN) July 7, 2019

To watch a live stream of the Madagascar vs. DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage match, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without any direct access the BeIn network have no need to worry. The Madagascar-DR Congo match will stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Here’s how. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Barea vs. Leopards match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In DR Congo and Madagascar, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

Within the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the match in Spain.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON knockout stage match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON eliminator.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Madagascar vs. DR Congo match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.