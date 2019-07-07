’90 Day Fiancé’: Danielle Jbali Reacts To Jay Smith’s Deportation Situation

The highs and lows of Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s relationship have been documented on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-off series, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The couple met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and after a short courtship, the pair got engaged and began the K-1 visa process to move Smith to the United States.

Smith was granted his K-1 visa and the couple married soon after, but their honeymoon period was cut short after Martson discovered her new husband had been entertaining other women on the internet. Martson forgave Smith for his actions, but the Jamaican tattoo artist cheated on the mother-of-two again. Martson eventually filed for a divorce from Smith and since he never received his green card, it became illegal for him to remain in the United States.

After learning about his infidelity, his estranged wife called the police to inform them that Smith was in the country illegally. She also filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against the Jamaica native, which he violated and he was arrested by local police. Smith was later released into the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently trying to raise money to hire an attorney, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Upon hearing the news of Smith’s detainment, several 90 Day Fiancé cast members, including Season 2’s Danielle Jbali, shared their thoughts on the situation, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

“I feel sorry for both parties involved because it is not an easy process and what is happening now is really hard,” Danielle told In Touch. “This can ruin someone’s life for the future.”

“Jay did not take his marriage seriously, and I feel he knew he was not ready to be married,” she continued. “He should [have] never got married. I feel so sorry for Ashley, and I know what she is going through, because it is hard trying to figure out what is true and what is not true.”

As viewers of the series may know, Danielle experienced a similar situation with her ex-husband and Tunisia native, Mohamed Jbali.

Danielle met Mohamed in an online chatroom and eventually applied for the K-1 visa to move him to her home state of Ohio. The pair married in front of family and friends, but Mohamed didn’t stick around. After the wedding, he decided to move to Miami to be with a female friend, who Danielle later contacted to prove that Mohamed had been using her for a green card. Eventually, she tried to have him deported by turning over the collected evidence to immigration.

Despite the betrayal, she went on to say that she has forgiven her ex for her “own peace of mind.”