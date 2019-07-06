Pedro Jimeno Lies To Chantel Everett About Another Woman On ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

During this season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have been working to rebuild their crumbling marriage. Things began looking up for the duo, but it seems Pedro may have slipped up by lying to his wife, according to a report from E! News.

Chantel met Pedro through a mutual friend and was immediately attracted to the Dominican Republic native. After chatting online for a while, she flew to visit Pedro on his island where he proposed. The couple applied for the K-1 visa to legally bring Pedro to America, but things got complicated after his arrival. Chantel’s parents were against her marriage to Pedro and believed their new son-in-law was using their daughter for a green card and the opportunity to “harvest the U.S. dollar” to send back to his mother and sister.

Earlier this season, Pedro expressed to his wife that he needed a break from the constant accusations from her family and he wanted to take a solo trip back home to spend time with his family and friends. While home, Pedro went out partying with a few old friends, including a woman named Coraima, who had been harboring a crush on him.

As the night went on, Coraima and Pedro got more comfortable with each other and soon made their way to the dance floor. Pedro’s sister recorded the entire thing and later played the video for Chantel after she arrived on the island.

In a clip of this week’s upcoming episode, Chantel is seen confronting Pedro about the identity of the woman and he gets caught in a lie.

“I’m 100 percent in this relationship, Pinky,” Pedro assures his wife.

“We all know how things happen when you get around your friends,” she counters, referring to the video she was shown.

Can Chantel and Pedro rekindle their spark? ????The pair put teamwork to the test, tomorrow at 8/7c on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After. pic.twitter.com/WHEuYsbtdK — TLC Network (@TLC) July 6, 2019

Pedro had told Chantel that Coraima was an old friend of his from college, but after being pressed, he revealed that, that wasn’t actually the case.

“It was my sister’s friend,” he finally admits.

“So you lied to me about it being your college friend?” Chantel questioned, as the clip ends.

The couple has also been given their own spin-off, The Family Chantel, which is expected to air on Monday, July 22, on TLC, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Based on the promotional trailer for the new series, it seems Pedro will be looking for a way to bring his mother and sister to the United States, a decision which will likely cause more friction in his marriage. Viewers will also learn more about the couple’s families, including Chantel’s sister and her mysterious boyfriend of five years. Later, the families will finally come face-to-face again in the Dominican Republic.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays.