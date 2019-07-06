‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Reveals Her New Home

Recently, The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah on the show, completely lost it during a visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

On her Instagram story, the fan-favorite chronicled her trip to the zoo. She shared great clips and pictures of an ostrich, painted dogs, and hippos, as well as several other animals she saw along the way. However, when she realized the zoo had a manatee exhibit, everything changed for Grimes, who’s been quite vocal about the mammals on her Twitter recently — she even told her followers she would live there now. Expressing her excitement, the actress posted pictures of herself kissing and hugging the exhibit’s manatee statue.

“I will achieve this connection with a real manatee one day. Just you wait,” Grimes wrote on one image.

Clearly, the Y&R actress adored getting to spend time with the large marine mammals, which are sometimes referred to as sea cows. Interestingly, these creatures are more closely related to elephants, not cows.

Grimes also had another piece of advice. She dined at the Cincinnati restaurant Boca — owned by Chef David Falk –where she experienced a meal at the chef’s table. After chronicling a bit of the experience and highlighting the delicious dishes she enjoyed during the meal, she advised her followers to always sit at a chef’s table and go to Boca should they ever get a chance. Any readers who decide to take the actress’s suggestion should consider making a reservation for the well-known eatery.

On the show, Mariah is getting up to speed on her new job as head of Power Communications. She has already managed to disappoint Devon (Bryton James) by encouraging Ana (Loren Lott) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to create a video to launch Tessa’s latest musical career. While the video went viral, Devon did not appreciate the trio doing it without his consent. To Devon, the video’s sound quality is poor, and since they’re highlighting Tessa’s music, it doesn’t make sense that it doesn’t feature the best possible sound quality. While Devon and Mariah clashed a bit, he has a more significant issue with Ana, and now, Devon hired Theo (Tyler Johnson) to mentor his sister.

As for Mariah, she and Tessa live together in a small studio apartment, but its possible things could change soon, considering Tessa’s music career is about to take off and Mariah has a high powered job.

Now if the show could find a way to include manatees in the storyline, it seems like all of Grimes’s dreams would come true.