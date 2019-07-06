Marvel Studios Will Have A 90-Minute Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

It’s the news MCU fans were hoping for. It’s been confirmed that Marvel Studios will make an appearance in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for a 90-minute panel later this month. The studio broke hearts in 2018 when it did not make an appearance at the annual convention, and it looked like they might have been skipping out for a second year.

According to ComicBook.com, the announcement came quietly on the official website for SDCC. Marvel Studios will appear in Hall H at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. The timing of the announcement makes sense, as Spider-Man: Far From Home is officially in theaters, closing out Phase 3 of the MCU. The Infinity Saga has ended, and now it’s time for the studio to announce what’s coming next.

The Wrap is noting that the Avengers are rumored to assemble for a “victory lap” at the panel. While upcoming movie release dates have already been revealed, the new panel might just line up movie titles with those specific dates. Joe and Anthony Russo are also set to attend the Hall H panel to talk a little more about Avengers: Endgame and what’s to come with their movie studio, AGBO.

There could also be an update on the solo Black Widow film, which is currently being worked on in Norway. This is suspected to be the first MCU film of 2019, which would kick off the next phase for the studio. Other projects rumored to be in pre-production are Black Panther 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Doctor Strange 2. The Wrap also suggests there could be news about upcoming projects such as The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Everything can’t be revealed at the SDCC panel, however, since the D23 Expo will follow one month later. Disney’s expo functions very much the same way as Comic-Con and will include lots of reveals, updated movie lists, and possibly some hints on what’s to come with the franchises recently acquired by the 20th Century Fox merger earlier this year. D23 will run from August 23 to the 25 in Anaheim, California, and should also feature some special guests.

Also making an appearance at SDCC this year is Top Gun: Maverick, Terminator: Dark Fate, and It: Chapter 2. Other than Marvel Studios, there won’t be much in the way of superhero movie news, since Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. will not be participating in this year’s event. So any news regarding Birds of Prey, a Venom sequel, and Robert Pattinson as Batman will have to wait for another time.